Modernizing Medical Systems: U.S. Digital Service Churns Out Crucial Stats For Federal Decision Makers
Developed during the Obama administration, the federal program places employees in different agencies like CMS and VA. "It might be everything from figuring out how we can enable remote work… to trying to help with procurement," said USDS administrator Matt Cutts. More technology news is on designing electronic health records at the VA.
CBS News:
This Little-Known Program Has Played A Central Role In The U.S. Government's Coronavirus Response
A little-known federal program started under President Obama has played a central role in the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Digital Service has embedded technology experts throughout federal agencies, and they have been responsible for some of the country's most valuable data. Throughout the pandemic, the USDS has been aiding the White House coronavirus task force in providing crucial statistics to top officials setting policy. (6/6)
Modern Healthcare:
VA Needs Ongoing Medical Staff Input To Design EHR, GAO Says
The Veterans Affairs Department's process for developing its new electronic health record system is "generally effective," but sometimes overlooked involving key clinical stakeholders, according to a report the Government Accountability Office released Friday. GAO conducted the review—which included interviewing officials from the VA and Defense Department, observing national and local workshops, and visiting the VA's scheduled initial implementation sites—after a request from Congress. (Cohen, 6/5)