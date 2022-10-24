Monkeypox Infections Lead To 6 More Deaths
The deaths were reported in New York City, Chicago, Nevada, and Maryland. Meanwhile, a study reported in CIDRAP says that racial disparities in the monkeypox vaccine program are easing somewhat. And while case numbers decline, experts still emphasize caution.
CNN:
Six People Who Tested Positive For Monkeypox Have Died, Health Departments Confirm
Six people who tested positive for monkeypox – two in New York City, two in Chicago, one in Nevada and one in Maryland – have died, local health departments have confirmed. (Frehse, Dillinger and Elassar, 10/23)
CIDRAP:
CDC: Monkeypox Vaccine Reaching More Members Of Minority Groups
Disparities among groups receiving the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine have narrowed somewhat, with vaccine receipt proportions more than doubling in Black people and increasing almost 50% in Hispanic groups, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). (Wappes, 10/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Monkeypox Outbreak Leaves Risks, Questions In Its Wake
As a global outbreak of monkeypox loses steam, disease researchers said they need a better understanding of how the virus spreads, and how well vaccination protects against it to predict whether it could come roaring back. A global outbreak that gained momentum in May spread the virus much farther than it had been found previously. The virus might have reached new animal hosts, increasing the risk of future outbreaks, said epidemiologists and infectious-disease specialists. The extent to which vaccination has protected the most at-risk people from catching monkeypox is unknown. (Roland, 10/21)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan's Top Doctor Weighs In On State Of Monkeypox Outbreak
"The news is very promising," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive. "The number of cases that we are picking up has declined. We saw a peak in the number of cases we were picking up and testing for in August and those numbers have come down, and have come down quite steadily, both in the state of Michigan as well as in the majority of the country and in lots of places around the world." (Jordan Shamus, 10/22)