Monkeypox Research Gets $140M Boost From White House
The money is aimed at a 22-target research agenda, hopefully to understand and control rising cases. Meanwhile, the House Oversight and Reform Committee told the Department of Health and Human Services to address barriers that some people have found in accessing monkeypox treatments.
Politico:
White House Announces $140 Million For Monkeypox Research Priorities
The White House announced Thursday a $140 million, 22-target research agenda for monkeypox to better understand and handle rising case counts across the country. The agenda aims to improve data on transmission, testing, vaccines, equitable treatments and environmental factors. (Payne, 7/21)
The Hill:
House Oversight Chair Calls On HHS To Address ‘Barriers’ To Monkeypox Treatments
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Wednesday asked the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to address the “barriers” to monkeypox treatment that people have reported dealing with so far. (Choi, 7/21)
Bloomberg:
Monkeypox Latest: Study Finds Unfamiliar Symptoms Complicate Diagnosis
Monkeypox patients around the world are suffering from symptoms not normally linked to the virus, leading to missed and mistaken diagnoses, researchers said. (Muller, 7/21)
AP:
Monkeypox Virus Could Become Entrenched As New STD In The US
The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established. Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the disease, with some fearing that it is becoming so widespread that it is on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD — like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. (Stobbe, 7/22)
Newsweek:
Monkeypox Vaccine Should Be Given To Gay Community First, Experts Say
Vaccines for the monkeypox virus should be prioritized for men who have sex with men, according to experts. (Thomson, 7/21)
The WHO is considering the global monkeypox risk —
CIDRAP:
WHO Considers Declaring Monkeypox A Global Public Health Emergency
During opening remarks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said worldwide cases are mostly still in men who have sex with men (MSM). (Soucheray, 7/21)