Monkeypox Spreads As Cases Pop Up Across Country
Media outlets report on the first monkeypox cases in Nebraska and Minnesota, and the second case in Ohio. In D.C., Axios notes, monkeypox vaccine is being offered for free, and LiveScience reminds that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that unusual symptoms may be presented.
Lincoln Journal Star:
Nebraska Reports First Monkeypox Case
Douglas County has reported Nebraska's first suspected case of monkeypox. The patient is a man in his 30s with a history of international travel, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release. He is isolating at home and the health department said contact tracing is underway to find anyone else who may have been exposed to the disease. (Olberding, 6/27)
AP:
Minnesotan Contracts State's First Case Of Monkeypox
Minnesota health officials say a Twin Cities adult has contracted the state’s first presumed case of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and 26 U.S. states. The state public health lab identified the infection, a case which has been forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The person identified with the disease in Minnesota is receiving outpatient treatment for the infection that likely was contracted during overseas travel, according to health officials. (6/27)
Columbus Dispatch:
Monkeypox Found In Columbus-Area Man; 2nd Case Reported In Ohio
A case of monkeypox has been found in a person living in the Columbus area. Columbus Public Health is investigating a case of the disease in a 48-year-old man who is now in isolation, according to a news release. The infection marks the second case of monkeypox found in Ohio during the current outbreak. Columbus Public Health serves both the City of Columbus and Worthington. The risk of monkeypox to the general public is low, as the disease remains uncommon, according to Columbus Public Health. (Filby, 6/27)
Axios:
D.C. Begins Offering Monkeypox Vaccines
DC Health yesterday announced that it would open 300 free, confidential appointments for the vaccine JYNNEOS which is given in two doses, 28 days apart. (Cirruzzo and Chen, 6/28)
Live Science:
Monkeypox May Present With Unusual Symptoms, CDC Warns
Doctors diagnosing monkeypox should be on the lookout for symptoms that don't quite match the typical descriptions of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned June 14. The monkeypox virus belongs to the same family and genus as the virus that causes smallpox and triggers similar, but milder, symptoms, according to the CDC ... At the start of the infection, people usually develop fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Then the characteristic rashes associated with monkeypox begin to appear. These rashes typically progress through several stages, initially looking like discolored patches of skin then raised bumps, then blisters and finally large, pus-filled pimples; eventually, these skin lesions scab over and fall off. (Lanese, 6/28)