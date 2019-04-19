Montana Lawmakers Send Medicaid Expansion Bill With Work Requirements To Governor

The legislation comes as Montana faces an expiration date on the state's Medicaid expansion, which was approved in 2015. "It was in our best interest to continue the program to help as many folks as we can, especially with drug addictions [and] mental illness. Those are big things that plague Montana, and they’re very expensive. And everyone that we can treat and have success in those areas is a huge win for everyone," said Republican state Rep. Ed Buttrey of Great Falls.

The Associated Press: Montana Legislature Passes Medicaid Expansion Bill

The Montana House passed a bill Thursday to continue for another six years a program that provides health care for about 96,000 low-income residents. The Medicaid expansion bill passed 61-35, just hours after the House accepted Senate amendments. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said he would sign the bill, one of the priorities of his two-year budget proposal. “This is a good day for Montana,” Bullock said in a statement. “We have once again demonstrated that when we put partisan politics aside and come together to do right by Montanans, government can make a meaningful impact in people’s lives.” (Hanson, 4/18)

The Helena Independent Record: Legislature Passes Medicaid Expansion

On a 61-35 vote, the Montana House had lawmakers' final say on the policy that's dominated much of this session, from an all-day Saturday marathon hearing to late-evening committee votes filled with debate over the best way to continue the program that covers about 96,000 Montanans. The bill now heads to Gov. Steve Bullock, who said Thursday he will sign it. The showdown had been looming since 2015, when the Legislature first passed a bill to expand Medicaid in the state with a termination date of this summer, intended to give lawmakers a chance to review the program. Expansion extends Medicaid coverage to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. The 2019 federal poverty level is $17,236 for an individual and $29,435 for a family of three. (Michels, 4/18)

Great Falls Tribune: Montana Medicaid Heads To Governor's Desk

It had returned to lawmakers for review after it had been changed in the Senate, where it passed 28-22 on April 16. Those changes include a 2025 sunset and removing a 2.75 percent tax on Montana State Fund workers compensation premiums to help fund the program by increasing a contribution from hospitals. It also calls on the Department of Public Health and Human Services and Department of Revenue to share information to verify qualifications. (Drake, 4/18)

