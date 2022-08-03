Montana 1999 Court Decision Muddies Legislative Action On Abortion

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, asked Montana Supreme Court justices to reverse a 1999 decision that upholds abortion access, in favor of allowing state legislators to set new laws. Legal battles on the issue are also reported out of Kentucky, Indiana, California, and elsewhere.

Billings Gazette: Governor Asks Montana High Court To Reverse 1999 Abortion Ruling

Montana’s governor is asking the state’s high court to consider his arguments that justices should reverse a previous decision upholding the right to access an abortion and instead put the matter in state legislators’ hands. (Michels, 8/2)

In other abortion updates from Kentucky, Indiana, and California —

AP: Kentucky Clinics Appeal Order That Reinstated Abortion Ban

Kentucky’s two abortion clinics filed a quick appeal Tuesday aimed at restoring abortion services in the state, a day after an appellate judge reinstated a near-total statewide abortion ban. The clinics, both in Louisville, asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to vacate the ruling issued Monday evening by a judge on the state’s intermediate Court of Appeals. (Schreiner and Lovan, 8/2)

Indianapolis Star: Indiana House Broadens Protection For Health Of Mother In Abortion Ban

An Indiana House committee passed wide-ranging changes to the proposed near-total abortion ban Tuesday morning with less than five minutes of discussion moments before, giving the public its final chance to testify on what's seen as one of the most controversial issues Indiana lawmakers have touched. (Lange and Herron, 8/2)

Voice of OC: California City To Consider Banning Abortions Within City Limits

San Clemente City Councilmembers are set to discuss making their city an abortion-free zone under a new resolution. The resolution states that San Clemente will be a “sanctuary for life,” and that the city council will “enforce this resolution by all means within its power and authority.” ... The resolution has not yet been discussed by council members. They’re expected to debate the proposal at the Aug. 16 meeting, and it looks to be headed to a city council that’s split over the issue, based on interviews and past public statements. (Biesiada, 8/2)

In related news —

CNN: Pharmacist Did Not Fill Morning-After Pill Prescription Because It Violated His Beliefs, Lawsuit Alleges

A pharmacist in McGregor, Minnesota, refused to fill a woman's morning-after pill prescription because it violated his "beliefs," a lawsuit alleges. (Watson, 8/2)

USA Today: Roe: Arthritis Drug Methotrexate Hard To Access Due To Abortion Bans

Denise Johnston stood in line at the pharmacy to pick up her monthly prescription of methotrexate, which she takes to relieve pain from her psoriatic arthritis. A month earlier, Johnston, 49, picked up her new prescription with no problems. But this time, she was stopped at the counter of her CVS pharmacy outside San Antonio, Texas, and asked about her “birth control plan.” (Rodriguez, 8/3)

NPR: A Fetus Counts As A Dependent On State Tax Returns In Georgia

Pregnant Georgians can now list their fetus as a dependent on their tax returns. The Georgia Department of Revenue released new guidance this week establishing that the agency "will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat ... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption." (Diaz, 8/2)

Bloomberg: Microsoft Donations To Anti-Abortion Groups Targeted By Activist

Microsoft Corp. is coming under pressure from an activist shareholder group that is seeking greater transparency about political giving to groups and individuals that oppose abortion rights, asking the software giant to end donations and lobbying that might conflict with its stated support for employees accessing reproductive health care. (Bass, 8/3)

