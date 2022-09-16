Montana Will Ignore Order Allowing Trans Birth Certificate Changes
The Republican-led state was blocked by a Montana judge from enforcing a state rule preventing transgender people from changing their birth certificate. But the Department of Public Health and Human Services said it would ignore the new ruling.
Montana Defies Order On Transgender Birth Certificates
Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys for the state during a hearing in Billings for circumventing his April order that temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it harder to change birth certificates. (Brown and Hanson, 9/15)
California 1st With Law Protecting Children's Online Privacy
California will be the first state to require online companies to put kids’ safety first by barring them from profiling children or using personal information in ways that could harm children physically or mentally, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. “We’re taking aggressive action in California to protect the health and wellbeing of our kids,” Newsom said in a statement announcing that he had signed the bill. He noted that as a father of four, “I’m familiar with the real issues our children are experiencing online.” (Thompson, 9/15)
Dallas Morning News:
Investigation Into Doctor Reveals At Least 10 More ‘Unexpected Cardiac Emergencies’
The investigation into the North Texas doctor accused of compromising IV bags revealed at least 10 more “unexpected cardiac emergencies” between May and August, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas announced Thursday. (Landers and Ferguson, 9/15)
Bangor Daily News:
Maine Set To Expand Medical Examiner’s Office Amid Rise In Homicides
The Augusta Planning Board unanimously voted to approve plans for a new 19,000-square-foot facility on Hospital Street that will allow the medical examiner’s office to meet national standards, the Kennebec Journal reported. The new facility will also provide much-needed space to perform autopsies, as the rate of homicides continues to rise throughout the state. Maine is on track to see a record number of homicides in 2022, with homicide investigations underway in more than half of the state’s counties. (Stockley, 9/15)
Des Moines Register:
Four New Des Moines Centers To Cater To Needs Of Children With Autism
Four new pediatric centers aimed at providing therapy for younger children with autism are coming to the Des Moines metro over the next year, with two set to open this month. (Tugade, 9/15)
WUSF Public Media:
The 988 Mental Health Line Is Reaching More Floridians In Crisis Two Months Into Launch
More people are calling for help in a mental health emergency since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline replaced a 10-digit suicide prevention hotline this summer. (Colombini, 9/15)