More Advocates Join Call To Remove Zuckerberg Name From Hospital
An elected San Francisco official joined the effort to remove Mark Zuckerberg's name from the city's public hospital. (It's unlikely to happen.) Other health care industry news is on telehealth, Wellmark and President Trump's renewal of the public health emergency.
Stat:
San Francisco Official Pushes City To Condemn Hospital’s Zuckerberg Name
A San Francisco city official is introducing a resolution to condemn the city’s public hospital for naming itself after Mark Zuckerberg — the latest escalation of a five-year quest, led mostly by nurses and other health care workers, to disassociate the institution from the controversial Facebook founder. The resolution, introduced late Thursday by San Francisco supervisor Gordan Mar, wouldn’t strip the hospital of the Zuckerberg name, bestowed on the hospital after he and his wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, donated $75 million to the institution in 2015. (Ortolano, 7/24)
The Hill:
Diabetes Caucus Co-Chairs Say Telehealth Expansion To Continue Beyond Pandemic
Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) said Thursday that Congress’ expansion of telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic is likely to become permanent. Virtual health visits have seen rapid growth in popularity during the pandemic as patients seek to avoid hospitals. Congress passed the CARES Act in late March, which dedicated funds for telehealth expansion and strengthened access to telehealth for Medicare recipients. (Bikales, 7/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Blues Insurer Wellmark Names Next CEO
Iowa-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurer Wellmark has named Cory Harris, the company's president and chief operating officer, as its next CEO starting in 2021. Harris will succeed Wellmark chairman and CEO John Forsyth, who is retiring at the end of this year after 24 years with the insurance company. Wellmark's board of directors tapped Harris as part of a comprehensive succession planning process, according to the company. (Livingston, 7/23)
Also —
Politico:
Trump Administration Renews Public Health Emergency After Urging From States
The Trump administration has renewed the public health emergency for the coronavirus, ensuring that critical resources to fight the pandemic can continue while much of the country battles rising caseloads. The news will come as relief to health care groups who worried that President Donald Trump would let the emergency declaration lapse when it was set to expire July 25, despite previous assurances from top administration officials it would be renewed. (Roubein, 7/23)