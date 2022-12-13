More Ambitious Care Standards Set By American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association is urging a more modern and aggressive approach to treating patients with diabetes. Recommendations include losing 15% of weight instead of 5%, a greater use of statins to control cholesterol, and tackling racial disparities in care.
USA Today:
Diabetes Care Gets Major Update: More Aggressive Approach To Weight Loss, Cholesterol, Disparities Recommended
The American Diabetes Association on Monday released new standards of care to reflect changes in technology, improved medications and a deeper understanding of the social factors that contribute to disease and diabetes control. The standards are updated annually, but this year includes almost 100 new or revised recommendations affecting all types of diabetes. (Weintraub, 12/12)
In other news about diabetes —
Healthline:
Low-Carb, High-Fat Diet May Help People With Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes can lose more weight if they eat a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet. That’s the conclusion of a new study published today in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. The study, led by researchers at the University of Southern Denmark, randomly assigned low-carb, high-fat (LCHF) diets and high-carb, low-fat (HCLF) diets to 165 people with type 2 diabetes for 6 months. (Pugle, 12/12)
Healio:
Adult Supporters May Help People With Type 2 Diabetes Improve Self-Management
Adults with type 2 diabetes experienced more confidence and involvement in self-managing their disease when they had an adult friend or family supporter present, researchers reported. (Welsh, 12/12)
The Washington Post:
Program Aims To Reduce Diabetes Among Latino Americans
Norma Reyes stopped giving her children lots of soda and juice, allowing all four of them to split one small bottle on rare occasions. She lost 10 pounds and serves smaller meals at home. ... Reyes, 37, learned techniques to improve her family’s wellness through healthy eating and exercise in a lecture and Zumba series run by Luminis Health, which serves a heavily Latino population in Prince George’s County, an area hit hard by coronavirus. (Portnoy, 12/12)
Axios:
The Growing Market For Weight Loss Drugs
A new generation of FDA-approved diabetes drugs that can also help patients lose weight is prompting demand so strong that it's led to shortages. At least 1 in 3 American adults meets the definition of obese, which can bring an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers, per the CDC. The condition is estimated to cost the U.S. health care system nearly $173 billion a year. (Reed, 12/12)