More Americans Have Officially Died Of Coronavirus Than Number Who Were Killed In WWI
The total number of confirmed deaths in the U.S. hit 116,854 Tuesday, just passing the 116,516 American service members believed to have died in the first World War.
The Hill:
US Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses Number Of American Service Members Who Died In World War I
The U.S. coronavirus death toll on Tuesday surpassed the number of U.S. service members who died in World War I. As of Tuesday, the death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus surpassed 116,700, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The COVID-19 fatalities is roughly 200 more than the 116,516 U.S. service members who died in World War I, according to Department of Veterans Affairs data. (Klar, 6/16)
Fortune:
The Coronavirus Death Toll In The U.S. Has Officially Surpassed That Of WWI
Deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. had already topped all U.S. deaths from every war since the 1950 start of the Korean War. And deaths from COVID-19 already surpassed those from the 1968 pandemic, which claimed 100,000 lives. However the number killed by COVID-19 is still far below the 675,000 deaths from the 1918 Spanish flu. ... But a consideration of both does help convey the sheer magnitude of the virus and its devastating effect on U.S. lives. (Lambert, 6/16)
Texas Tribune:
Texas Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 2,000
By the state's official count, the coronavirus pandemic has now killed 2,029 people in Texas, a toll experts agree is an undercount. It is now routine to add two or three dozen deaths to the tally every afternoon. And each day, more Texans are catching the virus that might kill them. (Platoff, 6/16)