More And More, Americans Must Make This Choice: Take On Debt Or Forgo Insurance And Hope For The Best

Rising health care costs are forcing otherwise financially secure Americans to make tough decisions about who in their family gets coverage. David and Maribel Maldonado's struggles are highlighted in a Bloomberg series looking at the painful financial and medical trade-offs Americans are making just to get care.

Bloomberg: Soaring Health-Care Costs Forced This Family to Choose Who Can Stay Insured

The Maldonados’ story is a tale of middle-class Americans juggling family finances. With the ever-present pressure of a mortgage and looming college tuition, many otherwise-financially sound families face a stark choice when health-care premiums shoot wildly higher: Take on debt or opt out of the medical system and hope for the best. The Maldonados’ story is part of Bloomberg’s year-long examination of Americans struggling to afford the rising costs of health care—and the painful financial and medical trade-offs that inevitably follow. (Kasumov, 11/13)

And in insurance news from the states —

The Associated Press: Delaware Insurance Officials Wary Of Option To ACA Coverage

Delaware officials say a health care insurance option being expanded by the Trump administration could lead to higher premiums under the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, officials have adopted emergency regulations outlining minimum consumer protection and notification standards for short-term, limited duration insurance plans. Officials warn that such plans are exempt from ACA’s minimum coverage standards, don’t have to cover pre-existing conditions, and may carry significant out-of-pocket expenses. (Chase, 11/12)

California Healthline: Covered California Pops And Locks Into Enrollment Season

What do hip-hop dancing and health insurance have in common? For one, you sure do hope that the break dancer busting backflips is covered. Beyond that, Covered California, the state’s Obamacare health insurance exchange, is betting that one will bring attention to the other. (Ibarra, 11/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription