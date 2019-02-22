More And More, People With Alzheimer’s Are Shrugging Off Outdated ‘Tragedy Narrative’ And Finding Joy In Dementia

It might be better to try a more adaptive, counterintuitive approach to the disease, some health experts are now saying. Earlier generations approached the disease with shame and frustration, which is "extremely unhelpful to families and their elders,'' says geriatrician Bill Thomas. News on public health focuses on sepsis; sunscreen; black lung disease; food allergies; HIV wellness; health care at the drugstore and dietary supplements, as well.

The Washington Post: Changing ‘The Tragedy Narrative’: Why A Growing Camp Is Promoting A Joyful Approach To Alzheimer’s

Tom and Peggy Misciagna were sitting in their Manassas, Va., home recently, talking about the children they adopted overseas in the 1980s, when Tom, 64, misremembered a major detail. “We got two kids out of India — ” he said. Peggy, 59, chimed in. “Philippines.” “Oh yeah, Philippines,” said Tom, a retired CIA officer. He grinned wryly at his wife. “That’s Ollie talking.” Ollie is their nickname for Alzheimer’s, the disease Tom was diagnosed with seven years ago. (Bahrampour, 2/21)

The New York Times: Sepsis Is A Common Cause Of Hospital Deaths

Sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection, is a common cause of deaths in hospitals, according to a new report. The study looked at 568 people who had died in hospitals and whose average age was 70. More than half had sepsis, and it was the immediate cause of death for nearly 200 of them; another 100 had sepsis but didn’t die of it. Only 36 of the sepsis deaths might have been prevented with earlier antibiotic treatment or other measures, the researchers determined. (Rabin, 2/21)

CNN: FDA Proposes New Sunscreen Regulations

The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing new regulations on over-the-counter sunscreens in an effort to keep up with the latest scientific and safety information. The proposal, announced Thursday, is available for public review and comment for the next 90 days and addresses the safety of common sunscreen ingredients, as well their dosage forms, sun protection factor (SPF) and broad-spectrum requirements. It also addresses labeling, aiming to make it easier for consumers to identify key product information. (Bracho-Sanchez, 2/21)

CQ: Discrimination Fears May Depress Use Of Black Lung Screenings

Federal officials are examining potential barriers, such as a fear of retaliation from employers, that may explain why only about one-third of coal miners participate in a program to screen for black lung disease even as the number of workers suffering from the deadly condition is rising. The lack of participation concerns lawmakers and the federal agency that administers the program, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The institute, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plans to issue a congressionally-mandated report on the issue by the end of March. (Siddons, 2/22)

NPR: Patients Find Relief For Food Allergies In Oral Immunotherapy Treatment

Scouring ingredient lists. Carrying an EpiPen. Sitting at the special lunch table at school. These anxiety-ridden measures have become routine for families with severe food allergies, who know it takes only one wrong bite to end up in the emergency room. Nearly 6 million U.S. children and teens — about 8 percent, or two per classroom — have food allergies. In children, allergy to peanuts, which can be life-threatening, has gone up more than 21 percent since 2010. (Landhuis, 2/21)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Which Diets, Exercises Ease Symptoms Of HIV? Case Researcher Determined To Find Answers

The four-year Prosper-HIV Study, which kicked off in January, will help determine if exercise and diet affect depression, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety and pain, among patients with HIV, Webel said. She is an assistant professor at the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University. (Washington, 2/21)

NPR: CVS Health Hubs: Retail Clinics To Offer More Care

When it comes to making changes in health care, CVS Health isn't settling for tinkering around the edges. The company is looking to strike at the heart of how health care is delivered in the U.S. In November, the drugstore chain completed a $70 billion acquisition of health insurance giant Aetna that CVS has said will change the company and in the process alter the way consumers experience health care. (Kodjak, 2/21)

Kaiser Health News: Podcast: KHN’s ‘What The Health?’ How Safe Are Your Supplements?

The federal government’s annual projections of health spending for the next decade suggest that it will go up faster than in recent years. One of the main reasons is the aging of the huge baby boom generation. And drug prices are expected to continue to rise rapidly, although drugs are still a relatively small portion of overall drug spending. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration wants to crack down on potentially dangerous dietary supplements. (2/21)

