More Athletes Test Positive; Cruise Canceled
But Marlins players are back and the games resume. In other news about recreation, an Alaska cruise was canceled because someone tested positive for coronavirus.
The Washington Post:
Union Says 56 NFL Players Have Tested Positive For The Coronavirus Since Training Camps Opened
The NFL Players Association announced that 56 players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the opening of training camps, in the first set of results released publicly since the NFL and its players’ union put their testing program into effect. The NFLPA said the results were from July 21 through Wednesday. The figure represents about 2 percent of the approximately 2,600 players on training camp rosters for the 32 NFL teams. (Maske, 8/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Marlins Return From Coronavirus—With 17 New Players
They will participate in their fourth game of the season on Tuesday with 30 players in the clubhouse—except more than half of them will be different, effectively turning the Marlins into a patchwork cover band of themselves. “Some of the guys I’ve never met,” manager Don Mattingly said Monday, about 24 hours before they would be sitting an appropriate social distance away from him in the Marlins’ dugout. That is because Mattingly, like all of the Marlins, spent the better part of the past week quarantined in his Philadelphia hotel room after his team’s coronavirus outbreak threw the entire industry into turmoil. (Diamond, 8/4)
Los Angeles Times:
UCLA's Chip Kelly Tested Positive For Coronavirus In March
The UCLA football coach tested positive for the novel coronavirus in late March after campus was shut down, according to multiple people close to the football team who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss a private health issue.Kelly does not know how he contracted the virus, the people close to the team said. He was tested after experiencing mild symptoms and having followed all public health recommendations, including physical distancing, wearing a mask outside his home and not socializing or going anywhere except to obtain essentials such as groceries. His wife, Jill, also tested positive and recovered at home. (Bolch, 8/6)
Also —
The Hill:
First Alaska Cruise Of Season Cut Short Following Positive Coronavirus Test
The first Alaska cruise of the already abridged season was abruptly cut short this week after a positive coronavirus case from a passenger on board. A passenger aboard the Wilderness Adventurer received a positive COVID-19 test result on Tuesday, the UnCruise Adventures line said on its website. After the positive test, the cruise line said it has decided to suspend all future Alaska departures for the year. (Klar, 8/6)