More Businesses Require Workers, Visitors To Sign Away Right To Sue If They Get Sick
At least five states so far have such limits, which are similar to what President Donald Trump's campaign is requiring of Tulsa rally attendees. News is also on inadequate protection for the essential workforce in the Bronx, as well.
The Associated Press:
Many Businesses Ask Customers, Workers To Waive Legal Rights
As businesses reopen across the U.S. after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won’t sue if they catch COVID-19. Businesses fear they could be the target of litigation even if they adhere to safety precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials. But workers’ rights groups say the forms force employees to sign away their rights should they get sick. (Krisher and Sherman, 6/16)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Senate Panel Approves Coronavirus Protections For Businesses
A Georgia Senate panel on Monday took the first step toward putting guidelines in place to protect businesses and health care providers from being held liable if workers, customers or visitors contract COVID-19. Senate Public Safety Chairman John Albers, a Roswell Republican, shepherded the legislation through his committee on Monday, amending a bill that initially would have created a specialty license plate for the Georgia Tennis Foundation. (Prabhu, 6/15)
The New York Times:
When Rich New Yorkers Fled, These Workers Kept The City Running
The sidewalks of Mount Hope fill up early with essential workers. The health care and construction workers come out first, followed by the delivery drivers, grocery store clerks, security guards, building porters and countless others. They make their home in this hilltop neighborhood of 53,000 in the Bronx that has been an anchor against the coronavirus. From there, they disperse to all corners of the borough, the city and beyond to provide the services that other people count on in a global health crisis. (Hu and Schweber, 6/16)