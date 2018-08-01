More Democratic States Speak Out Against Proposed Changes To Family Planning Funds

“We will fight this rule at every turn,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is leading a coalition of 13 attorneys general who say the proposals for how Title X funding is distributed are unconstitutional. Governors have also added their voices, saying they'll back out of the program if the rule is implemented.

The Washington Post: Governors, Attorneys General Oppose Rule Changes To Title X Family Planning Program

Governors from a growing number of states are fighting back against a proposal by the Trump administration to bar clinics that provide abortion services or referrals from receiving federal family-planning funds. New York's Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and 13 others have threatened to sue. Washington state's Jay Inslee, Oregon's Kate Brown and Hawaii's David Ige, also Democrats, vowed to pull their states from the program if the changes are implemented. On Monday, 13 attorneys general, all Democrats, added their voices to the opposition, arguing that the changes are unconstitutional. (Cha, 7/31)

The CT Mirror: CT AG Slams Trump Administration's Proposal To Change Title X

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen and 12 other state attorneys general claim that proposed changes to Title X — the only federal program specifically dedicated to supporting the delivery of family planning care — are unconstitutional and would limit care options for women. The group of attorneys general also say, in their written comments submitted on July 30, that the proposed changes would likely cause the closure of federally-funded family planning clinics. (Rigg, 7/31)

PBS NewsHour: Trump’s Proposed Changes To Title X Could Limit Access To Abortion

Also in May, the administration proposed changes to a set of programs known as Title X, which governs federal family planning funding. Public comment on these proposed changes ends today. Nationwide, a majority of Americans support abortion access, according to years of nationally representative polls. (Santhanam, 7/31)

In other news —

The Associated Press: Judge: Arkansas Planned Parenthood Funds To Remain Blocked

A federal judge who previously prevented Arkansas from blocking Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood says she won't issue a new ruling requiring the state to resume sending the money to the organization. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker denied a request Monday by Planned Parenthood for a new preliminary injunction that would again halt Arkansas' decision to cut off Medicaid funding to the organization. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the state's Medicaid contract with the group in 2015. (7/31)

