More E. Coli Illnesses Linked To Romaine While Health Experts, Farmers Look For Ways To Prevent Contamination

On Tuesday, the CDC reported 67 people in 19 states have been sickened. “It’s heartbreaking and frustrating,” said Dan Sutton, a lettuce grower in San Luis Obispo, Calif. “We will have to change how we farm leafy greens.'' Ahead of Thanksgiving, news focuses on eating disorders, allergies, being "hangry,'' exercising, and fresh food vending machines, as well.

The Washington Post: Why Romaine Lettuce Keeps Getting Recalled For E. Coli Contamination

Once again, just in time for Thanksgiving, millions of people have been told their romaine lettuce might be contaminated with a toxic strain of E. coli bacteria, that it’s potentially deadly, and that they should throw it away immediately and sanitize the fresh-produce drawer of their refrigerator. No one knows why this is happening, exactly. There are inferences, speculation and intriguing clues, but the best minds of the U.S. government, the lettuce-growing states of California and Arizona, and the leafy greens industry have failed to figure out why romaine keeps getting contaminated — or how they can stop it from happening again and again. (Kindy and Achenbach, 11/26)

The New York Times: C.D.C. Reports More E. Coli Illnesses Linked To Romaine Lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it had identified 27 more people who were ill from the recent outbreak of E. coli infection linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, Calif., bringing the total number of reported cases to 67. The C.D.C. reported no fatalities but said the outbreak affected 19 states, up from 16 on Friday, and resulted in a total of 39 people being hospitalized, up from 28. Six people also had developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure, according to the agency. (Dahir, 11/26)

CNN: Romaine Lettuce Recall: 67 E. Coli Infections Across 19 States Are Linked To Romaine Lettuce, CDC Says

"Look for a label showing where the romaine lettuce was grown. It may be printed on the package or on a sticker," the CDC said. "If the label says 'grown in Salinas' (whether alone or with the name of another location), don't eat it. Throw it away." And if the lettuce doesn't have labeling information on it, don't eat it, said Frank Yiannas, FDA's deputy commissioner for food policy and response. "Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell romaine lettuce if they cannot confirm it is from outside Salinas," he said. (Maxouris, 11/27)

The Oregonian: E. Coli Outbreak Spreads To Oregon; Beware Bloody Diarrhea, Officials Say

Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie declined to provide any details about the Oregon case, citing the fact that the investigation is ongoing. Generally, he said, the state works with county health departments and the Centers for Disease Control to interview victims and try to figure out what made them sick. (Zarkhin, 11/26)

The New York Times: Holiday Eating Got You Anxious?

The holiday season is typically an indulgent time, especially when it comes to food and drink consumption. For people who struggle with body-image issues, food and weight-related health problems, including and especially eating disorders, this time of year can be stressful. We spoke with experts to offer tips that can help you navigate the season and its attendant anxieties: the meals, the parties and the people. (Kerr, 11/27)

NPR: How To Keep Stress Over Food Allergies Off The Menu At Thanksgiving

Out of all the Thanksgiving dishes Kim Yates has helped prepare for her large family over the years, one batch of mashed potatoes stands out clearly in her memory. About 30 guests were gathered that year, at her sister's home in Palo Alto, Calif., and Yates had made a point of taking on responsibility for the mashed potatoes so that her young daughter Tessa (who was dealing with extreme food allergies to eggs, dairy, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts and shellfish) would have at least one safe side dish to eat. (Vaughn, 11/27)

The New York Times: Don’t Get Mad, But ‘Hangry’ Isn’t Really Angry

The morning walk before a holiday meal can feel like an act of advance penance: a show of restraint before the feast, best performed under a pale sun, amid a lonely scatter of leaves and with a determination to keep the campfire in sight. March off too slowly — or too far — and you’ll only annoy the other pilgrims, who likewise skipped breakfast to save room for the banquet. Scientists have only recently begun to explore the emotional and social effects of acute hunger. (Carey, 11/27)

The New York Times: Eating After You Exercise May Provide Added Fat-Burning Benefits

Working out on an empty stomach could amplify the health benefits of the activity, according to a well-timed new study of the interplay of meal timing, metabolic health and moving. The study, which involved sedentary men and moderate cycling, suggests that whether and when we eat may affect how exercise affects us. In general, any exercise improves our health. But a wealth of recent science and personal experience indicate that different people can respond to similar exercise routines in different ways. (Reynolds, 11/27)

The New York Times: Fresh-Food Vending Machines Will Be Graded Like Restaurants

On Oct. 30, an inspector from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene was making her rounds when she came across a vending machine unlike any she seen before. Called Farmer’s Fridge, it was made of washed white wood, with a giant touch screen and a built-in recycling bin. Inside was not the usual candy and soda, but tall jars packed with salad greens, Thai noodle and falafel bowls, and yogurt parfaits. What might look like a convenient healthy-eating option to many people looked to the inspector like a food-safety time bomb waiting to blow. (Black, 11/26)

