More Mobile, Less Verbal: Pandemic Impact On Babies Studied
A study from Ireland finds that babies born during the isolation of covid lockdown are less likely to communicate with gestures or sounds by age 1, but are quicker to crawl.
The Washington Post:
Many Lockdown Babies Slower At Social Development, Faster At Crawling, Study Says
Early in the pandemic, when much of the world was in lockdown, many parents and other caregivers expressed fears about how a historic period of prolonged isolation could affect their children. Now, a study out of Ireland has shed some light on this question. Its results suggest that babies born during Ireland’s first covid-19 lockdown were likely to be slower to develop some social communication skills than their pre-pandemic peers. They were less likely to be able to wave goodbye, point at things and know one “definite and meaningful word” by the time they turn 1. On the other hand, they were more likely to be able to crawl. (Timsit, 10/28)
Also —
AP:
Massive Learning Setbacks Show COVID's Sweeping Toll On Kids
The COVID-19 pandemic devastated poor children’s well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents’ jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives. The scale of the disruption to American kids’ education is evident in a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. The data provide the most comprehensive look yet at how much schoolchildren have fallen behind academically. (Toness and Lurye, 10/28)
The Center Square:
Back In The Classroom After The Pandemic, Children With Special Needs Are Struggling
Beverly Johns, board president for Learning Disabilities Association of Illinois and a teacher with 40 years of experience working with children with behavioral problems, told The Center Square that the worst thing that can happen now is to pressure children to catch up. (Cross, 10/29)