More States Are Eyeing Public Options, But The Model Comes With Its Own Set Of Problems

Modern Healthcare takes a look at the nuances and complexities states will have to deal with as they move toward public options.

Modern Healthcare: States Giving Public Option Health Plans A Hard Look

Shelley and Dale Kaup are the type of people governors and lawmakers in states across the country have in mind as they push to establish a public health plan option to compete with private insurers. The Kaups, who are in their 50s and run a small engineering business, live in Glenwood Springs, Colo. That’s in the rural, western part of the state, which has some of the nation’s highest individual-market premiums due to lack of competition among insurers and providers. (Meyer, 6/1)

Modern Healthcare: Colorado, Connecticut, New Mexico Consider Public-Option Plans

While Washington state prepares to roll out public plans run by private insurers, at least three other states are on the way to developing their own, distinctive public-option models. Colorado is considering a wide range of possible vehicles for a public plan. Connecticut is eyeing creation next year of a new “Connecticut Option” plan for individuals and small businesses. New Mexico seeks to let people who don’t qualify for Affordable Care Act subsidies buy into Medicaid. (Meyer, 6/1)

