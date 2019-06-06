More States Eye Public Options–But What Exactly Does That Mean? The Term Is Hard To Define

In general, when policymakers use the term “public option,” they mean a health plan with significant government control. But public option is a “squishy term,” said JoAnn Volk, a research professor at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms. “It does mean different things to different people, depending on your goals and assumptions.”

Stateline: What Do States Mean When They Say ‘Public Option’?

In general, when policymakers use the term “public option,” they mean a health plan with significant government control. That might mean programs created and operated by government, as Medicare and Medicaid originally were, or programs largely under government control but run by private entities. ...The term “public option” emerged a decade ago during the debate over the Affordable Care Act, when Democrats proposed including a government-run insurance option alongside privately run insurance on the exchanges. But the version of the ACA that President Barack Obama eventually signed did not include it. (Ollove, 6/6)

Meanwhile, in Connecticut —

The CT Mirror: Public Option Bill, Already Weakened By Debate, Dies In The Senate

A watered-down public option health care bill, neutered after fierce debate and pushback from the state’s insurers, failed to win passage in the Senate late Wednesday. The bill’s long slog and eventual death caps months of contentious discussion on efforts to change Connecticut’s health care landscape. (Carlesso, 6/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription