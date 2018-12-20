More Than 180K Virginians Enroll In Newly Expanded Medicaid Program

Virginia lawmakers battled for years over Medicaid expansion, but finally reached an agreement this year. The sign-ups show the program has reached nearly half of the 400,000 Virginians estimated to be eligible for Medicaid because of expansion.

The Associated Press: Northam: 182K Enrolled In New Health Coverage

More than 182,000 Virginians have enrolled in new health coverage that begins in the new year. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the enrollment in the new coverage under Medicaid expansion on Wednesday. The coverage is available to 19- to 64-year-olds who are not eligible for Medicare and meet income requirements, which vary by family size. SNAP recipients and parents whose children receive Medicaid coverage can use a short-form application to sign up by Jan. 4. (12/19)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Nearly 200,000 Uninsured Virginians Have Enrolled In Medicaid Under Expansion For Jan. 1 Start Date

The General Assembly voted this year to expand Medicaid coverage to include Virginians earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level — which comes to about $16,700 annually for a single adult and $28,670 for a family of three. Before expansion, single adults were not eligible for coverage and parents were eligible only if they earned 30 percent of the federal poverty level, which would be about $6,900 for a family of three. (Balch, 12/19)

In other Medicaid news —

CQ: Funding Extension Would Partially Renew Health Programs

The Senate’s continuing resolution that would fund the government through Feb. 8 includes short-term funding for two Medicaid programs and an extension of part of a program designed to combat potential pandemics and biological attacks. The funding bill would fund the two Medicaid grant programs through March 31 and extend two parts of the pandemics preparedness program through the duration of the CR in February. (Raman, 12/19)

