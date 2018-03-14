More Than 400K Deaths A Year Can Be Attributed To Lead Poisoning

A new study highlights the dangers of lead beyond its effect on IQ. In other public health news: cancer, nausea and students with disabilities.

CNN: Deaths From Lead Exposure 10 Times Higher Than Thought, Study Suggests

Lead exposure may be responsible for nearly 10 times more deaths in the United States than previously thought, according to a new study. The researchers concluded that nearly 412,000 deaths every year in the US can be attributed to lead contamination. That figure is 10 times higher than previously reported by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle. (Lieber, 3/12)

The Associated Press: Doctors Hunt For Hidden Cancers With Glowing Dyes

It was an ordinary surgery to remove a tumor — until doctors turned off the lights and the patient's chest started to glow. A spot over his heart shined purplish pink. Another shimmered in a lung. They were hidden cancers revealed by fluorescent dye, an advance that soon may transform how hundreds of thousands of operations are done each year. (Marchione, 3/14)

The New York Times: A Cure For Nausea? Try Sniffing Alcohol

Sniffing an alcohol pad may be a good cure for nausea. Almost five million people go to emergency rooms annually in the United States for severe nausea and vomiting, and it is commonly treated with oral ondansetron (Zofran), a drug used to control the nausea of chemotherapy. (Bakalar, 3/13)

NPR: Medical Students With Disabilities Seek More Help

Being a medical student or resident is hard enough, but what if you have a disability that adds to the challenge? One medical resident with a physical disability was about a year and a half into training when the medical institution finally installed an automatic door he needed. Another student faced frustrations when arranging accommodations for taking tests, with it seeming like the medical school was "making up rules along the way." When another resident with a disability first sought support, the disability representative was allegedly unfamiliar with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Gordon, 3/13)

