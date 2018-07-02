More Than 800 Young Children In New York Public Housing Had Elevated Levels Of Lead In Their Blood

“It is horrifying that the department of health kept this information under wraps and it is outrageous that the city continues to justify and minimize this scandal,” said the city comptroller, Scott M. Stringer.

The New York Times: 820 Children Under 6 In Public Housing Tested High For Lead

Even though the New York City Housing Authority has been under a microscope for flouting lead-paint safety regulations for years, the exact number of children residing in public housing poisoned by lead was never disclosed. Over the weekend, the city department of health offered a number: It said that 820 children younger than 6 were found to have elevated levels of lead in their blood between 2012 and 2016. (Ferre-Sadurni, 7/1)

In other news —

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Families Face Uncertainty, Mixed Messages As Cleveland Cracks Down On Lead Hazards

Cleveland officials made a pendulum-like swing in June.They went from slowly and reluctantly enforcing state laws designed to warn residents about lingering lead hazards, to cracking down so swiftly that hundreds of families wondered if they'd be forced to leave the homes they owned and rented. (Dissell and Zeltner, 7/1)

The Associated Press: School District Gets $15.6M To Remove Mold, Asbestos

State and local leaders say The School District of Philadelphia will get $15.6 million to remove lead, mold and asbestos at 57 school buildings around the city. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made the funding announcement Friday. He was joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, Superintendent William Hite and other officials. Hite says, "The health and safety of our students is critical." (6/29)

