More Than Half Of Today’s Generation Of Kids Will Be Obese By Age 35

A New England Journal of Medicine study finds that even those who reach age 20 at a healthy weight still face substantial risk later in life. "I think the assumptions are pretty reasonable and their conclusions are pretty reasonable and, unfortunately, pretty scary," says Stephen Daniels, chairman of pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

USA Today: 'Scary' Prediction For U.S. Kids: 57% Could Be Obese By Age 35

A whopping 57% of the nation’s children and teens will be obese by age 35 if current trends continue, according to a sobering new study out Wednesday. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, goes beyond previous studies suggesting unhealthy childhood weights often lead to adult obesity. It suggests that while heavy children face the highest risk, even those who make it to age 20 in good shape face substantial peril in a world where obesity could soon be the new normal. (Painter, 11/29)

WBUR: More Than Half Of Today's American Kids Will Be Obese By Age 35, Harvard Study Projects

A new Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health study projects that if current tends continue, more than 57 percent of today's youth will be obese at age 35. Currently, about one in five schoolchildren is considered obese. (Goldberg, 11/29)

And more news on childhood nutrition —

USA Today: Hey Kids! You Can Soon Have Low-Fat, Chocolate Milk With Your School Lunch

Lunchroom bosses across the nation are getting a bit more flexibility in what they serve under a new federal rule unveiled Wednesday amid criticism that easing restrictions means less healthy young Americans. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue cited President Trump's February executive order to alleviate unnecessary regulatory burdens in announcing the interim rule, effective for the 2018-2019 school year. (Bacon, 11/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription