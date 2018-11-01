More Virginia Residents Can Now Start Enrolling In Medicaid With State’s Expansion
Registration for 2019 starts today, with an estimated 400,000 adult Virginians newly eligible for coverage under the state's low-income insurance program.
Richmond Times Dispatch:
As Medicaid Enrollment Expands, State Officials Say Challenges Remain To Reach The Needy
The beginning of enrollment in the state’s expanded Medicaid program is expected to extend health care coverage to as many as 400,000 Virginians, most of them with no insurance and others who currently are covered by policies purchased on the federal insurance marketplace with hefty premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. ...Chief among the challenges is finding a way to provide dental benefits to people whose medical outcomes often correspond to oral health care that isn’t covered by Medicaid. (Martz, 10/31)
The Associated Press:
Enrollment To Start For Medicaid Expansion Population
About 400,000 newly eligible low-income Virginia adults can start enrolling in Medicaid. Medicaid expansion enrollment starts Thursday in Virginia for coverage that will start at the beginning of 2019. Gov. Ralph Northam is set to provide remarks at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. Expanding Medicaid was one of Northam’s biggest legislative priorities. (11/1)