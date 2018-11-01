Registration for 2019 starts today, with an estimated 400,000 adult Virginians newly eligible for coverage under the state's low-income insurance program.

Richmond Times Dispatch: As Medicaid Enrollment Expands, State Officials Say Challenges Remain To Reach The Needy

The beginning of enrollment in the state’s expanded Medicaid program is expected to extend health care coverage to as many as 400,000 Virginians, most of them with no insurance and others who currently are covered by policies purchased on the federal insurance marketplace with hefty premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. ...Chief among the challenges is finding a way to provide dental benefits to people whose medical outcomes often correspond to oral health care that isn’t covered by Medicaid. (Martz, 10/31)