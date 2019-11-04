The first part of the commission's report to Florida lawmakers in January called for improvements to school safety. Friday's report zeroed in on Florida's rank among the lowest of any state in per-capita mental health funding.

The Associated Press: Parkland Commission Urges Boost In Mental Health Funding

A commission investigating the Parkland school shooting is calling for improved mental health services, including more funding, to help schoolchildren deal with the stresses in their lives — a strategy the commission hopes will help prevent more violence from erupting at other Florida campuses. The commission released its second report to lawmakers Friday, 10 months after an initial report urged immediate improvements to school safety following killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year. (Caina Calvan, 11/1)