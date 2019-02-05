Most Common Adult-Onset Food Allergies Are Shellfish, Wheat

Nearly 11 percent of adults have a food allergy, and about half of them developed it as an adult. Increasing food-allergy rates in the Western world are a vexing problem for experts who theorize that they could be related to the increasing use of antibiotics, rising number of C-sections and increasingly sterile environments.

The Wall Street Journal: Doctors Surprised By Scope Of Adult-Onset Food Allergies

Alecia Domer has had seasonal pollen allergies since she was a child. But she’s never had to carefully watch what she eats. That is, until the age of 42, when she had lunch one day and shortly afterward, her throat and stomach felt like they were on fire and her face turned beet red. “I didn’t know what I had eaten, it was so insane,” says Ms. Domer, 51 years old, a resident of Needham, Mass. (Reddy, 2/4)

In other news, a beer company sparks off a war over corn syrup —

The Associated Press: Corn Syrup In Beer: It's For Fermenting, Not As A Sweetener

Bud Light is touting that it doesn't use corn syrup, but that doesn't make it nutritionally much different from its competitors. The best-selling beer in the U.S. ran a medieval-themed Super Bowl ad on Sunday night that mocked rivals Miller Lite and Coors Light for using the sweetener. Social media chatter over the ad got a boost when the National Corn Growers Association expressed its disapproval in a tweet. (2/4)

The New York Times: Bud Light Picks Fight With Corn Syrup In Super Bowl Ad

Bud Light made an enemy of the corn industry on Sunday by boasting in a Super Bowl ad that, unlike its fiercest competitors, it does not brew its beer with corn syrup. While corn lobbyists responded in anger, and competing brands fought back, some viewers were left to wonder: Does it matter if corn syrup is used during fermentation? (Victor and Caron, 2/4)

