Most Iowa Providers Unhappy With Privatized Medicaid: Survey
Quality of care for beneficiaries and reimbursement speed are among the complaints cited by health care providers about Iowa's privatized Medicaid program. Other news stories cover New York's rebate efforts and Medicaid enrollment.
The Associated Press:
Survey Shows Iowa Providers Don't Like Privatized Medicaid
A majority of health care providers are dissatisfied with Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program, saying access to care hasn’t improved for the more than 650,000 people who rely on the system and that reimbursements are slow and difficult to secure, according to a survey released Monday. State Auditor Rob Sand said his survey reinforces long-held complaints about the change from a state-run system in 2016. (Pitt, 7/27)
Stat:
New York Panel Seeks Extra Medicaid Rebates From Biogen For Pricey Rare Disease Drug
A New York State panel has recommended that officials seek a supplemental Medicaid rebate for a pricey rare disease drug sold by Biogen (BIIB), marking only the third time such a move was proposed because a medicine may cause the state Medicaid program to exceed a cap on drug spending. In a 14-to-0 vote last Thursday, the state’s Drug Utilization Review panel agreed that a rebate should be pursued for Spinraza, which is used to treat muscular spinal atrophy, an often-fatal genetic disease affecting muscle strength and movement. In its deadliest form, referred to as Type 1, the disease causes children to die by the time they turn 2 years old. (Silverman, 7/27)
Kaiser Health News:
The COVID-19 Downturn Triggers Jump In Medicaid Enrollment
Reversing a three-year decline, the number of people covered by Medicaid nationwide rose markedly this spring as the impact of the recession caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 began to take hold. Yet, the growth in participation in the state-federal health insurance program for low-income people was less than many analysts predicted. One possible factor tempering enrollment: People with concerns about catching the coronavirus avoided seeking care and figured they didn’t need the coverage. (Galewitz, 7/28)