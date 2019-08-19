Most Training Programs For Workers Lacking Skills Show Little Success. This One Was Different.

A program geared toward helping train workers to better position themselves for jobs has found success where others failed. One of the lessons learned, though, is that it takes a lot of investment to do so. In other industry and staffing news, a company that allows health care employers to post job openings for temporary doctors and travel nurses plans to expand.

The New York Times: How Job Retraining Can Yield Lasting Wage Gains (It Isn’t Cheap)

The economic odds facing Avigail Rodriguez a few years ago couldn’t have been much worse. An undocumented immigrant and a single mother, she lived in a cramped apartment in a tough neighborhood in San Antonio and earned just $9 an hour working as a nurse’s assistant. Today, Ms. Rodriguez, 26, owns her own home in a safer area, earns nearly three times as much as she did before and has secured legal residency. The key to her turnaround was a training program called Project Quest, whose own ability to beat the odds is no less striking than that of Ms. Rodriguez. (Schwartz, 8/19)

Modern Healthcare: Nomad Health Raises $34 Million For Staffing Platform

Nomad Health, the Manhattan-based company focused on bringing transparency to healthcare staffing, said it had raised $34 million from venture capital firms in equity and debt funding. It declined to break down how much money was provided in return for equity compared to debt. The company, which allows healthcare employers to post job openings for temporary doctors and travel nurses, plans to use the money to increase its 50-employee workforce to 90 by the end of the year, said Dr. Alexi Nazem, the company's co-founder and CEO. It recently opened a second office in Charlotte, N.C. (LaMantia, 8/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription