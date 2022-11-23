MPOX: The Incoming, WHO-Approved Name For Monkeypox
The goal is destigmatizing the monkeypox virus, Politico notes. In related news, Stat reports on fresh analysis from U.K. health officials that shows that even one dose of the monkeypox vaccine provides strong protection against the virus.
Politico:
WHO To Rename Monkeypox As ‘MPOX’
The World Health Organization is planning to rename monkeypox, designating it as “MPOX” in an effort to destigmatize the virus that gained a foothold in the U.S. earlier this year, three people with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO. The decision, which could be announced as early as Wednesday, follows an initial agreement the WHO made over the summer to consider suggestions for monkeypox’s new name. (Cancryn, 11/22)
Stat:
Analysis: One Dose Of Monkeypox Vaccine Yields Strong Protection
An analysis released Tuesday by U.K. health officials indicates that even one dose of the monkeypox vaccine provides strong protection against the virus. Researchers at the U.K. Health Security Agency estimated that one dose of the vaccine was 78% effective at protecting against infection 14 or more days after vaccination. (Joseph, 11/22)
CIDRAP:
Dutch Study Finds No Evidence Of Monkeypox Transmission Before May 2022
In a preprint study, Dutch researchers report finding no evidence of widespread human monkeypox virus (hMPXV) transmission in Dutch sexual networks of men who have sex with men (MSM) before May 2022. The study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, is published on medRxiv. (11/22)