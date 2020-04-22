Much-Hyped Malaria Drug Linked To Higher Rates Of Death In VA Study

More than 27% of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine died, compared with an 11.4% death rate in those not treated with the drugs. The Veterans Affairs study results came as the National Institutes of Health released guidance on coronavirus treatment, saying there is not enough data for or against the vast majority of the medicines, including the combination of hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin.

The Washington Post: Hydroxychloroquine Shows No Benefit For Coronavirus Patients In VA Study

An anti-malarial drug President Trump has aggressively promoted to treat covid-19 had no benefit and was linked to higher rates of death for Veterans Affairs patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, according to a study, raising further questions about the safety and efficacy of a treatment that has seen widespread use in the pandemic. The study by VA and academic researchers analyzed outcomes of 368 male patients nationwide, with 97 receiving hydroxychloroquine, 113 receiving hydroxychloroquine in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, and 158 not receiving any hydroxychloroquine. (Rowland, 4/21)

The Associated Press: More Deaths, No Benefit From Malaria Drug In VA Virus Study

Hydroxychloroquine made no difference in the need for a breathing machine, either. Researchers did not track side effects, but noted a hint that hydroxychloroquine might have damaged other organs. The drug has long been known to have potentially serious side effects, including altering the heartbeat in a way that could lead to sudden death. (Marchione, 4/22)

The New York Times: New U.S. Treatment Guidelines For Covid-19 Don’t See Much Progress

The federal agency led by Dr. Anthony Fauci issued guidelines on Tuesday that stated there is no proven drug for treating coronavirus patients, a finding that essentially reinforces Dr. Fauci’s dissent from President Trump’s repeated promotion of certain drugs without evidence to support their use. The report echoed what frustrated doctors already know: Not enough is known about the highly infectious virus or how to combat it. (Grady, 4/21)

Politico: NIH Panel Issues First Guidance On Coronavirus Drugs

Coronavirus treatment guidelines issued by a government panel conclude there is not enough data on some of the most touted drugs — including hydroxychloroquine, which the panel said should not be used outside clinical trials when paired with antibiotics. The group, organized by the National Institutes of Health, includes physicians, statisticians and other experts from both government agencies and health organizations. (Owermohle, 4/21)

NPR: Coronavirus Panel Recommends Against Use Of Hydroxychloroquine And Azithromycin

For the most part, the guidelines are agnostic about the use of experimental medications, pointing out that strong scientific evidence is lacking to make a firm conclusion one way or the other. But occasionally, there are recommendations explicitly against certain therapies. For example, the panel recommended against using Lopinavir/ritonavir or other HIV protease inhibitors because of negative clinical trial data. It also recommended against using interferon because it seemed to make patients with SARS and MERS worse. Those diseases are caused by a coronavirus related to the one causing COVID-19. (Palca, 4/21)

Stat: Biotech Execs Gather Virtually To Share Best Practices Amid Coronavirus

Given the hour — 4:30 a.m. in California, 7:30 a.m. in Boston — no one turned on their webcams. About 180 executives and venture capitalists from large biotech companies and small start-ups alike dialed in to a WebEx call Monday. All were hoping the group chat would help them make big decisions about how to proceed with research, how to raise money from investors — essentially, how to run a biotech company in the time of coronavirus. (Sheridan, 4/22)

Meanwhile, a top Trump administration health official leaves his job —

Stat: Director Of Key U.S. Vaccine Agency Leaves Role Suddenly Amid Coronavirus

Rick Bright, one of the nation’s leading vaccine development experts and the director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, is no longer leading the organization, officials told STAT. The shakeup at the agency, known as BARDA, couldn’t come at a more inopportune time for the office, which invests in drugs, devices, and other technologies that help address infectious disease outbreaks and which has been at the center of the government’s coronavirus pandemic response. (Florko, 4/21)

CNN: Rick Bright, Director Of Key Trump Administration Vaccine Agency, Suddenly Departs

The director of the agency responsible for leading the charge on the production and purchase of vaccines in the Trump administration is no longer leading the agency as of Tuesday, CNN has confirmed. Dr. Rick Bright had led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has been central to the response to the coronavirus outbreak, since 2016. An acting director has taken over in his position, though the reason behind Bright's sudden departure is still unclear. (Collins and Klein, 4/21)

