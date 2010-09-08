Health Reform Myths Debunked

The Associated Press examines political ads on health reform. "With the country sharply divided over the sweeping new insurance law, Republicans and their allies are taking to the airwaves to attack it as elections near, often resorting to exaggeration and omissions to make their points." For instance, one ad claims that Democrat Rep. Joe Sestak, of Pennsylvania, voted to "gut" Medicare by cutting $500 billion (over 10 years), though budget scorekeepers place the overall cost of Medicare over 10 years at $7.1 trillion. "Not exactly a 'gutting,'" the AP reports, adding: "a portion of the reductions in spending would come from cuts to Medicare Advantage, a system of private insurance plans that now covers about one out of four seniors. Those seniors now receive more coverage than typical Medicare recipients" (Kuhnhenn, 9/8).

Kaiser Health News' Health On The Hill also discussed health reform myths, including one that the health law mandates people who participate in a "public option" for health insurance - which isn't present in the law - get a microchip implanted in them. Another myth is that people will begin paying tax on the value of their health insurance plans next year - which is also not true (Judd, Carey and Rovner, 9/7).

