N.H., Baltimore Want To Curb Soda Consumption For Kids At Restaurants

Meanwhile, McDonald's has announced it is removing cheeseburgers as an option for kids' meals. By 2022, McDonald's aims to have at least half of its Happy Meals contain 600 calories or less.

The Associated Press: Soda On Children’s Menus Could Fizz Out In New Hampshire

Fewer children will wash down their chicken fingers and fries with soda if a bill limiting beverage choices for restaurant children’s meals gets through the New Hampshire Legislature. The bill would apply to restaurants that serve children’s meals that bundle together food and a beverage for one price. Drinks served with such meals would be limited to milk, 100 percent juice or juice combined with water, plain water, or flavored water with no sweeteners. Customers still could purchase soda or other sugary drinks on the side. (Ramer, 2/14)

NH Times Union: Bill Would Keep Sugary Drinks Off Kids' Menus

“Some say this is a nanny-state bill. I’m sure you’re going to hear that,” said Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, in introducing HB 1668, a bill that limits the type of beverages offered with a children’s meal. “But a nanny is a person who cares for, protects and teaches small children,” he said. “So being a nanny is not necessarily a bad thing. We want to protect children from the adverse effects of sugar and artificial sweeteners while developing better dietary habits. And if you want to buy your child a soda a la carte, you’ll still be able to.” (Solomon, 2/14)

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore Committee Passes Bill Barring Restaurants From Serving Kids Soda

A Baltimore City Council committee voted Tuesday morning to support a bill that would bar restaurants from including sodas and other sugary drinks in kids meals, a move supporters say could improve children’s health. Under the proposed measure, city restaurants would be required to offer water, milk or real fruit juice on children’s menus. They would still be allowed to serve soda to children if accompanying adults order it. (Duncan, 2/13)

Reuters: McDonald's Plays 'Hide The Cheeseburger' In New Happy Meal Health Push

McDonald's Corp is removing cheeseburgers from U.S. Happy Meal menus and shrinking the french fry serving in one "Mighty Meal" as part of a new global plan to cut calories and make its food for children more healthy. The changes announced Thursday come as the world's biggest fast-food chain for the first time established global limits for calories, sodium, saturated fat and added sugar in Happy Meals, which consultants and franchisees say account for roughly 15 percent of sales in the United States. (Baertlein, 2/15)

