N.H. Joins List Of States That Allow Prescription Drugs From Canada

In other state news: New York cracks down on alcohol sales; Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf cuts funding to county that defied shutdown orders; Missouri will spend $15 million in coronavirus relief funds on promoting tourism; and more.

AP: Sununu Signs Bill To Import Prescription Drugs From Canada

Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday signed a bill to import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada to New Hampshire. New Hampshire will now follow Maine, Vermont and other states that have passed legislation to set up importation programs with Canada. Sununu said in a news release the legislation “will inject transparency in drug pricing, allow New Hampshire to import low-cost prescription drugs from Canada, and puts a price cap on insulin to ensure no one will have to worry about being able to afford lifesaving insulin.” (7/16)

In news from Florida —

The Hill: Florida Temporarily Shutters Emergency Operations Center After 12 Employees Contract COVID-19

Officials in Florida were forced to shutter the Division of Emergency Management's operations center Thursday due to an outbreak of coronavirus. The Tampa Bay Times reported that 12 staffers in the building have tested positive for COVID-19, and were self-quarantining. The rest will reportedly vacate the building as it is deep-cleaned, according to the Times. (Bowden, 7/16)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Leaves Florida A State Of Confusion

Crime writer Carl Hiaasen, the celebrated chronicler of contemporary Florida, once referred to his beloved state as “the poster child of nationwide dysfunction.” That was before the COVID-19 pandemic began killing one of its residents about every nine minutes. So what would he call it now? “It’s, it’s … I don’t even know how to describe it,” he stammered. “I’m just following this almost like a daily sports box score, looking at the numbers trying to figure out how much worse it can get.” (Baxter, 7/16)

ABC News: As Miami Becomes US Coronavirus Epicenter, Nearly 100 Cops Test Positive

As Miami quickly takes its place as the epicenter of the nation's ongoing COVID-19 surge, the city announced 155 officers had been placed under quarantine with nearly half of them testing positive as of Thursday. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, who contracted the virus back in April, said 155 officers were under home quarantine and 79 had tested positive, along with about a dozen of the department's civilian employees. (Allen, 7/16)

In news from New York —

The New York Times: Cuomo Cracks Down On Outdoor Drinking At New York Bars

New York’s restaurants and bars, struggling to stay afloat with skeleton staffs and reduced to takeout, delivery and outdoor dining, suffered another blow on Thursday when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo placed new limits on their ability to serve alcohol. The most significant restriction bans the sale of alcohol to customers who do not also buy food. In normal times, snacks like popcorn and pretzels would meet that requirement, but in the current environment they do not, Mr. Cuomo said in an interview after the morning news briefing where he announced the crackdown. (Shanahan, 7/16)

ABC News: How New York Has Been Able To Keep Coronavirus At Bay While Other States See Surges

As the United States continues to see increases in coronavirus cases, even in locations with stricter health policies like California, New York, the one-time epicenter of the pandemic, appears to have battled back the virus and kept it at bay since the spring. New York City, where the vast majority of the state's cases and deaths have taken place, saw its seven-day average of new daily cases hit its peak with April 15 with an average of 5,426, while the state's average was around 9,000, according to data from the state's health department. On July 15, that seven-day average was down to 317 in the city and 725 statewide, according to the state's health department. (Pereira, 7/17)

And elsewhere —

AP: Wolf Yanks Virus Funding From Rebellious County

Gov. Tom Wolf followed through on his threat to yank COVID-19 funding from a county that defied his shutdown orders, while his administration targeted bars, restaurants and large gatherings statewide Thursday in an effort to prevent a wider resurgence of the virus that officials say could jeopardize students’ return to school. The state’s largest teachers union, meanwhile, asked Wolf to order schools to plan for online-only instruction, citing mounting concern among educators and parents about the “significant health risks” posed by sending kids back to the classroom. (Rubinkam and Levy, 7/17)

The Hill: Missouri Spending $15M In Coronavirus Relief Funds On Boosting Tourism

Missouri plans to spend $15 million in federal coronavirus aid on promoting tourism in the state, Gov. Mike Parson (R) announced Thursday. Parson called the tourism industry “a great way to support Missouri businesses” in his press briefing Thursday, adding “With all the other things going on, it’s still important people need to get out and enjoy life a little bit.” (Budryk, 7/16)

Los Angeles Times: Californians Fight Over Second Coronavirus Shutdown

Dee Lescault got the bad news from her landlord. Her Costa Mesa hair salon had reopened on June 1 after being dark for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing a painful economic blow to the 66-year-old stylist. And now, Coronavirus Shutdown 2.0. “Is it asking too much to wear a mask?” Lescault tweeted in a rush of anger. “You can’t have a healthy economy without a healthy community. Get a clue please.” (Mejia, LaGanga and Kohli, 7/16)

Politico: Trump-Connected College To Host In-Person Graduation, Despite State Limits On Gatherings

Hillsdale College is expected to host more than 2,000 people for an in-person graduation ceremony this weekend, despite a Michigan law that restricts the size of gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic and criticism from the state attorney general's office. The tiny Christian college that accepts no federal funds has multiple ties to the Trump administration. Hillsdale President Larry Arnn was a prominent conservative backing President Donald Trump in 2016, and Arnn was said to be considered a candidate for secretary of education. (Quilantan, 7/16)

AP: Ducey To Extend Ban On Evictions In Arizona

Arizona renters dreading the expiration of a coronavirus-related moratorium on evictions will get a reprieve, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday. The governor announced that the ban on residential evictions would be extended to Oct. 31 and said there would be more funding for housing assistance programs for both renters and homeowners. (Cooper and Tang, 7/17)

AP: Navajo Leader Urges Residents To Stay Home Ahead Of Lockdown

Officials on the Navajo Nation are urging residents to refrain from traveling off the reservation ahead of a weekend lockdown meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. “Think of your parents and grandparents, chances are they are more susceptible to getting the virus, so let’s keep our guard up,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said Thursday. (7/17)

Billings Gazette: Yellowstone County Called 'Epicenter' Of Pandemic In Montana

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton called on Yellowstone County residents Thursday to work together and do better in slowing the spread of COVID-19 after a spike in cases in July. Yellowstone County has added 458 cases through the first 16 days of July, according to Felton, and 256 over the last week. (Kordenbrock, 7/16)

Stateline: Tax Hikes In A Pandemic: Some States, Cities Say Yes

Cities such as Nashville, Tennessee, and states from New York to California have raised taxes or are considering it amid a pandemic that has crushed the economy and thrown state and city budgets deep into the red. Unlike the federal government, 49 states (Vermont is the exception) and many cities must balance their budgets. And there’s only so much they can cut, particularly when the double punch of coronavirus and civil unrest has stretched public services. (Povich, 7/17)

