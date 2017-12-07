N.H.’s Exeter Hospital Endorses Suicide-Prevention Model

In other news regarding hospitals, an Ohio hospital system reports on its community investment; in Florida, a Senate panel approves legislation that would allow surgery centers to treat patients overnight; and an Arizona hospital clashes with an Irish hospital over its name.

New Hampshire Public Radio: Exeter Hospital Adopts Suicide Prevention Model

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults in New Hampshire, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Exeter Hospital recently endorsed an initiative for suicide prevention as a part of a five-year strategy to address the on-going issue in the state. (Ganley and McIntyre, 12/6)

Cleveland.com: Summa Health Reports $100 Million In Community Benefits For 2016

Summa Health has released its 2016 community benefit report, which gives an annual overview of the hospital system's expenses for services, programs and charges that directly affect the community. The hospital system reports $100.3 million in community benefit in 2016, up from $95.9 million in 2015. (Conn, 12/6)

Health News Florida: Senators Back Overnight Stays At Surgery Centers

Ambulatory surgical centers could treat patients overnight under a bill approved unanimously Tuesday by the Senate Health Policy Committee. Bill sponsor Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, told the committee that ambulatory surgical centers are already “performing surgeries all day, every day” but patients usually have to schedule surgeries very early because they are required under current law to leave the same day. (12/6)

Arizona Republic: Phoenix Children's Hospital Battles Irish Hospital Over Similar Name

Phoenix Children's Hospital has threatened legal action against a new Irish hospital with an almost identical name, saying the similarities will confuse patients and jeopardize their health. "Phoenix Children's Hospital Ireland," under construction in Dublin, was named after the mythical bird symbolizing renewal, hope and optimism. It will combine three medical centers into one national children's hospital when it opens in 2022. (Morse, 12/6)

