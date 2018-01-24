N.J. Governor Eases Regulations On Medical Marijuana

Gov. Philip D. Murphy criticized predecessor Chris Christie's tight restrictions before signing an executive order to expand access to the drug. “The system we have inherited can best be described as medical marijuana in name only,” said Murphy, who campaigned on the issue. News on marijuana comes out of Vermont, California, Texas and Wyoming as well.

The New York Times: Murphy Starts To Expand Access To Medical Marijuana In New Jersey

Having campaigned on a pledge to fully legalize marijuana, Gov. Philip D. Murphy took the first step toward expanding access to the drug in New Jersey on Tuesday, signing an executive order that would ease regulations on the use of marijuana for medical purposes. New Jersey legalized medical marijuana in 2010, but Mr. Murphy’s predecessor, Chris Christie, a Republican, kept tight limits on the drug, including on which conditions could qualify for prescriptions. (Corasaniti, 1/23)

The Washington Post: Vermont Is The First State To Legalize Marijuana Through Legislature

Vermont has become the first state in the nation to legalize marijuana legislatively. Gov. Phil Scott (R) signed a bill Monday legalizing marijuana for adults over 21. It allows for the possession of an ounce or less of marijuana, two mature and four immature plants. Vermont is the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. The other states did so through ballot initiatives. But Vermont’s law is notable for what it does not do: create a state marketplace for the sale of marijuana. (Zezima, 1/23)

The Cannifornian: Medical Marijuana Patient Barred From Volunteering To Care For Hospice Patients

Federal law still classifies cannabis as a Schedule I narcotic, a category reserved for drugs such as heroin that are said to be highly addictive and have no medical value. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been doubling down on that stance, even though polls show a record-high number of Americans now believe marijuana should be legal, 29 states permit medical marijuana and nine states plus Washington, D.C. allow recreational use. For cannabis consumers, the ongoing conflict with federal law can impact everything from gun ownership rights to employment opportunities. (Edwards Staggs, 1/23)

Texas Tribune: Texas Medical Cannabis Cultivator And Dispensary Has First Harvest

In 2015, the Texas Compassionate Use Act was passed. It legalized oils containing CBD, a non-euphoric component of marijuana known to treat epilepsy and other chronic medical conditions. Recently, the first state-licensed medical cannabis cultivator and dispensary harvested its first crop of medical cannabis. (Dehn, 1/24)

Iowa Public Radio: Wyoming Standing Firm On Pot Laws

In Wyoming, pot is illegal. Not so in neighboring Colorado, where recreational marijuana is available in a variety of different forms. The general feeling is that if you bring marijuana legally purchased in Colorado into Wyoming, you'll probably get into trouble. But what kind of trouble remains to be seen. (Beck, 1/24)

