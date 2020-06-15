N.M. Hospital Implemented Secretive Policy To Target Native American Mothers For COVID Testing
New Mexico is launching an investigation into Lovelace Women’s Hospital in Albuquerque and its policy to use race and ZIP code to target expectant Native American women for testing.
ProPublica/New Mexico In Depth:
A Hospital’s Secret Coronavirus Policy Separated Native American Mothers From Their Newborns
A prominent women’s hospital here has separated some Native American women from their newly born babies, the result of a practice designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 that clinicians and health care ethicists described as racial profiling. Lovelace Women’s Hospital in Albuquerque implemented a secretive policy in recent months to conduct special coronavirus screenings for pregnant women, based on whether they appeared to be Native American, even if they had no symptoms or were otherwise at low risk for the disease, according to clinicians. (Furlow, 6/13)
ProPublica/New Mexico In Depth:
State Investigating Hospital With Coronavirus Policy That Profiled Pregnant Native American Mothers And Separated Them From Newborns
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Twitter Saturday that state officials would investigate allegations of racial profiling of pregnant Native American women at a top hospital in Albuquerque. Lujan Grisham was reacting to a story published Saturday by New Mexico In Depth and ProPublica revealing that Lovelace Women’s Hospital had a secret policy for screening Native American women for coronavirus based on their appearance and home ZIP code, according to several clinicians who work there. (Furlow, 6/14)
