N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Pushes To Add Menthol To State’s Emergency Ban On Sale Of Flavored E-Cigs

Also, in Massachusetts, outlets report on how e-cigarette company Juul's state lobbying efforts haven't fared well so far. But one local vape shop is filing a lawsuit challenging the state's four-month ban on the sale of vaping products, saying it is unenforceable and was put in place without sufficient notice. The San Joaquin County, Calif., district attorney is launching a Juul investigation.

The Associated Press: NY Could Add Menthol To Flavor Ban As Vaping Groups Sue

New York officials want to add menthol to the state’s first-in-the-nation ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as the vaping industry seeks to block it, according to the governor’s office. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s directing his administration to take steps to include menthol in a ban that currently excludes tobacco and menthol flavors. The state health commissioner could hold an emergency meeting as soon as next week to update the ban, according to Cuomo’s office. (9/26)

POLITICO Pro: Cuomo Directs Officials To Add Menthol To State's Flavored Vape Ban

New York will extend its temporary ban on flavored e-cigarette and e-liquid sales to include menthol-flavored vaping products, following new recommendations from state health officials. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he has reviewed and accepted Health Commissioner Howard Zucker’s recommendation to add menthol-flavored vape products to the emergency ban, which took effect last week. (Young, 9/26)

Boston Globe: Juul’s Local Lobbying Effort Goes Up In Smoke

So that big lobbying push on Beacon Hill hasn’t worked out so well for Juul Labs — or for Martha Coakley. Governor Charlie Baker blindsided the vaping industry Tuesday when he declared e-cigarettes a public health emergency and blocked their sale for four months. Other states have imposed limits on flavored e-cigs. But Massachusetts became the first and only state so far with a blanket ban. (Chesto, 9/26)

Boston Globe: Danvers Mall Vape Shop Sues State Over Temporary Ban

A vape shop located in a Danvers mall Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s four-month ban on the sale of vaping products, saying it is unenforceable and enacted without sufficient notice. The complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court, comes two days after Governor Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and applied the ban to both tobacco and marijuana vaping products. (McDonald, 9/26)

Los Angeles Times: San Joaquin County D.A. opens investigation into Juul

San Joaquin County Dist. Atty. Tori Verber Salazar said Thursday that she is opening an investigation into e-cigarette company Juul Labs to look into what she said was “knowingly false and misleading” advertising that hooked young people on nicotine. The investigation could lead to a suit from the county, which is east of San Francisco. (Karlamangla, 9/26)

KQED: San Joaquin County DA Investigating Juul Labs For Allegedly Marketing To Teens

The San Joaquin County district attorney said Thursday that her office is opening an investigation into e-cigarette maker Juul Labs, looking at whether the company improperly marketed e-cigarettes to teenagers. (Klivans, 9/26)

