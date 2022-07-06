‘National Insecurity’: Gun Violence Driving American Anxiety Higher

Public health experts worry that converging crises around shootings, anger over the political landscape, and pandemic isolation are leaving Americans feeling more vulnerable and jittery than ever. Meanwhile, state and federal lawmakers make — or debate — moves on guns in uncertain times.

The Washington Post: ‘Nothing Feels Safe:’ Americans Are Divided, Anxious And Quick To Panic

In deadly assaults and harmless bursts of celebratory explosives, a divided nation demonstrated this holiday weekend just how anxious and jittery it has become, as the perennial flare of fireworks saluting American freedom reminded all too many people instead of the anger, violence and social isolation of the past few years. (Fisher, 7/5)

CBS News: Warning Signs In Online Postings Missed Before Recent Mass Shootings

New evidence suggests that as early as 2019, the suspected gunman in the 4th of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, was flagged for an attempted suicide and threats of physical violence. At the time, 16 knives, a dagger and a sword were confiscated, but local investigators ran into roadblocks. (Herridge, 7/5)

States take action on guns —

The New York Times: New Jersey Tightens Gun Laws After Latest Mass Shooting

Newly signed legislation will make it more difficult to obtain a handgun license and buy high-capacity rifles in New Jersey, the latest in a patchwork effort by states with strict gun laws to work around a sweeping Supreme Court ruling aimed at dismantling them. The measures, approved by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, signal a coming slog of piecemeal legislation as states grapple with last month’s decision, which overturned a New York state law that restricted how and where residents could carry handguns. (Watkins, 7/5)

Politico: Supreme Court Decision Prompts Maryland Governor To Lower Gun License Barriers

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday he has directed the State Police to suspend its “good and substantial reason” standards for the issuance of licenses to wear and carry firearms. Hogan said his decision was the result of a Supreme Court decision last month to strike down a century-old law in New York that gave the state broad authority to deny access to permits allowing residents to carry a gun outside the home. Hogan, a Republican, said the New York law was “virtually indistinguishable” from Maryland law. (Hawkins, 7/5)

The Boston Globe: ‘We’re All On High Alert’: Supreme Court Decision Means Mass. Police Chiefs Have Less Of A Say In Who Shouldn’t Get A Gun

In the first fallout from a Supreme Court ruling on gun permits, the top law enforcement officials in Massachusetts are advising police chiefs to abandon a plank of the state’s gun laws that allows them to deny or put limits on a license if a person fails to cite a “good reason” for carrying a weapon. (Stout, 7/5)

From the Biden administration —

NPR: Harris Calls For Assault Weapons Ban After Highland Park Mass Shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris, in Chicago to speak to a teachers' convention, addressed the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill., saying "We need to end this horror. We need to stop this violence." Seven people were killed and dozens injured Monday when a shooter opened fire from a rooftop along a Fourth of July parade route in the suburban Chicago city. (7/5)

The Hill: July 4th Violence Leaves Democrats Frustrated Biden Not Doing More On Gun Control

The less than two weeks’ time between President Biden signing a bipartisan bill aimed at curbing gun violence and another mass shooting taking place, this time during a Fourth of July parade, has left some Democrats and allies frustrated the administration isn’t doing enough to help prevent the next attack. From the White House, Biden is increasingly limited on what he’s able to do on the matter. And what is on the top of his list for Congress to act on — a reinstatement of a 2004 ban on assault weapons, which are often used in mass shootings — has no chance of advancing given the current makeup of the Senate. (Gangitano, 7/5)

Politico: ‘Be Absolutely Furious’—Dems Want More From Biden After Highland Park

Perhaps no issue better encapsulates the Biden administration’s viewpoint and tactics than how it has chosen to tackle the epidemic of gun violence. The president makes no secret of his bolder legislative ambitions. He has called for an assault weapons ban, a ban on high-capacity magazines, stronger background checks, greater legal liability for gun manufacturers and a slew of other reforms. But those efforts have been stymied by Republicans in Congress, and he has had to balance dueling demands: righteous indignation of fellow Democrats and the plodding, incremental progress that comes with bipartisan compromise. (Cadelgo and Lemire, 7/6)

