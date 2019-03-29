National Spotlight Has Been On Poor Quality Of VA Facilities, And Yet New Report Paints Still-Discouraging Picture Of Care

From April through December 2018, outside inspectors found deficiencies that caused “actual harm” to veterans at 52 out of the 99 VA nursing homes they reviewed. “That is really bad. It’s really bad,” said Richard Mollot, executive director of the Long Term Care Community Coalition, a New York-based nonprofit advocate of nursing home care improvement.

Arizona’s U.S. House delegation has come together behind bipartisan legislation designed to improve the Phoenix VA hospital, one of the lowest-ranking facilities in the VA system. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., introduced the Phoenix VA Congressional Oversight Act in October, but the last Congress ran out of time to take action. (Egeland, 3/28)

The House delivered a rebuke to President Donald Trump on Thursday by voting to condemn his administration's move to restrict transgender men and women from military service. A non-binding resolution opposing Trump's transgender ban passed 238-185. Every Democrat supported the resolution, while nearly every Republican voted against it. Five Republicans broke ranks and voted in favor: Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana, Will Hurd of Texas, John Katko of New York and Tom Reed of New York. (3/28)

