National Teachers Union Calls For ‘Safety Strikes’
The American Federation of Teachers said strikes would be an option if schools reopen without satisfactory plans for keeping teachers safe from the coronavirus.
Politico:
Teachers Union Threatens 'Safety Strikes' Before Biden Speech
The American Federation of Teachers called Tuesday for “safety strikes” as a last resort if school reopening plans don't meet demands for keeping educators healthy and safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. Union President Randi Weingarten delivered that battle cry during an address to union members, adding fresh tension to fraught schoolhouse debates as President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden take sides on opposite ends of the fight. (Perez Jr., 7/28)
The Hill:
Teachers Union Authorizes Strikes If Schools Reopen Without Certain Safety Measures
The safeguards, according to the union, should include comprehensive contact tracing in areas where classes resume, mandatory masking and updated ventilation systems in facilities, The New York Times reported. “We will fight on all fronts for the safety of our students and their educators,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said at the union’s annual convention, held online this year due to the pandemic. (Budryk, 7/28)