Nearly 100 More Women Sue USC With Accusations Of Sexual Abuse By University’s Longtime Gynecologist

With the additions, the number of women now suing the University of Southern California with allegations against Dr. George Tyndall rises to over 400. Meanwhile, a respected research hospital in New York says it knew about allegations of child sexual misconduct against one of its pediatric doctors.

The Associated Press: 93 Women Accuse Former USC Doctor Of Sex Abuse

Nearly 100 women who contend that they were sexually harassed or abused by a former University of Southern California gynecologist are suing the school, contending it ignored decades of complaints. "I am part of an accidental sisterhood of hundreds of women because the university we love betrayed our trust,” said Dana Loewy, who alleged that Dr. George Tyndall assaulted her during an examination in 1993. (10/19)

Los Angeles Times: Scores More Former Patients Sue USC Over Gynecologist's Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Andy Rubenstein, whose Texas firm D. Miller & Associates is representing hundreds of Tyndall’s former patients, said in a statement that “the survivors we represent are furious, and rightfully so. They are not going away.“ Generations of Trojan women have had to endure the same emotional pain and scars because USC did nothing,” Rubenstein said. “Since this story broke nearly six months ago, there has been no significant effort by USC to come clean or enact substantive change in the way it handles allegations of sexual assaults against its staff.” (Branson-Potts and Hamilton, 10/18)

The New York Times: A Wave Of Child Sexual Abuse Accusations Against A Doctor, And Hospital Says It Knew

For almost 30 years, parents sought out Dr. Reginald Archibald when their children would not grow. They came to his clinic at The Rockefeller University Hospital, a prominent New York research institution, where he treated and studied children who were small for their age. He also may have sexually abused many of them. (Goldbaum, 10/18)

Iowa Public Radio: New York Hospital Says It Knew Of Sexual Misconduct By Pediatric Doctor

The hospital, a respected research institution in New York, says it knew since 2004 of "credible allegations" against Archibald, who died in 2007, indicating that he had engaged in "certain inappropriate conduct" with his minor patients that allegedly occurred during the doctor's physical exams. In a statement on Oct. 5, the hospital said that after the initial allegations — put forward allegedly by just one patient — it reached out to authorities, including the Manhattan district attorney and hired legal counsel from Debevoise & Plimpton to investigate the claims. (Sullivan, 10/19)

And in California —

Los Angeles Times: How A Newport Beach Doctor Fell From Reality TV Star To Suspected Serial Rapist

Authorities continue to seek potential victims after additional charges were filed this week against a prominent Newport Beach doctor, who now is accused of attacking at least seven women. Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 38, once dubbed Orange County’s most eligible bachelor, and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, 31, are accused of rape by drugs, kidnapping, oral copulation by anesthesia, assault with intent to commit sexual offenses and other crimes. (Winton and Sclafani, 10/18)

