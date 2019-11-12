Nearly 70,000 Migrant Children Were Detained In U.S. Custody This Year, Up 42 Percent From 2018

The number of children held separated from their parents exceeds any other country in the world, according to United Nations researchers. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on "Dreamer" protections on Tuesday.

The Associated Press: US Held Nearly 70,000 Migrant Kids In Custody In 2019

The 3-year-old girl traveled for weeks cradled in her father's arms, as he set out to seek asylum in the United States. Now she won't even look at him. After being forcibly separated at the border by government officials, sexually abused in U.S. foster care and deported, she arrived back in Honduras withdrawn, anxious and angry, convinced her once-beloved father abandoned her. He fears their bond is forever broken. (Sherman, Mendoza and Burke, 11/12)

Los Angeles Times: DACA Changed A Generation Of California Immigrants. These Are Some Of Their Stories

They are doctors and pharmacists, business owners and students who were brought to the United States as children, unaware that they had entered illegally or on visas that later expired. Without legal status, their hopes for the future were dim. Seven years ago, their lives dramatically changed when the Obama administration announced it would defer deportation and allow work permits for young people who met certain residency, educational and background requirements under a policy known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. (Carcamo, Castillo, Watanabe, Kohli, 11/12)

