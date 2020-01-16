Nearly Half Of Gen X Physicians Say They’re Burned Out And Would Take Pay Cut For Better Work-Life Balance

Although physician burnout overall decreased slightly from 46% to 42%, a new survey finds. The stage of a doctor’s career might account for much of the age-related differences, rather than something inherently generational, the researchers say. In other health personnel news, a look at the consequences when surgeons don't use checklists.

The Wall Street Journal: Physician Burnout Is Widespread, Especially Among Those In Midcareer

Physicians between the ages of 40 and 54 experience a higher rate of burnout than older or younger doctors, according to a recent survey of more than 15,000 physicians who cited administrative tasks and work hours as key drivers of their stress. Nearly half of Generation X physicians who were surveyed said they felt burned out, compared with 39% of baby boomers, ages 55 to 73, and 38% of millennials, ages 25 to 39. Roughly half of all the doctors surveyed also said that they would be willing to take a substantial pay cut to achieve a better work-life balance. (Abbott, 1/15)

The New York Times: Where Surgeons Don’t Bother With Checklists

Ten years ago, checklists for surgeons were all the rage. Inspired by the preflight routines of airline pilots, surgical checklists were shown to prevent tragic errors, reduce infections and save lives. Dr. Atul Gawande, a Harvard-trained surgeon, championed them in The New Yorker and wrote a book about them, “The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right.” (McNeil, 1/15)

