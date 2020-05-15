Needed More Than Ever: New Nurses Face Virus Fears As They Prepare To Enter Profession Suffering Shortages
Nursing school administrators worried that nursing students might change their minds about entering the field are keeping an eye out for "melt" -- a term used to describe students who change their mind about coming to school. Other health industry news reports on complaints about lack of disclosures and more dedicated health care professionals who are dying.
The Washington Post:
Shortage In The Nursing Field Amid Pandemic Is Causing Concern
Karli McGuiness had just accepted her spot in a demanding masters program at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing when the catastrophe that has rocked the world hit the United States. She was “amazed and inspired” to see how members of her future profession flocked to battle the coronavirus, but the dangers they faced were enough to give her pause about her newly chosen career path. (Pitts, 5/14)
Kaiser Health News:
Hospital Workers Complain Of Minimal Disclosure After COVID Exposures
Dinah Jimenez assumed a world-class hospital would be better prepared than a chowder house to inform workers when they had been exposed to a deadly virus. So, when her boyfriend, an employee of a popular seafood restaurant in Seattle, received a call from his boss on a Sunday in late March telling him a co-worker had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he needed to quarantine for 14 days, she said she assumed she’d get a similar call from the University of Washington Medical Center. After all, the infected restaurant employee worked a second job alongside her at the hospital’s Plaza Cafe. (Gold and Hawryluk, 5/13)
Kaiser Health News:
Lost On The Frontline
A hands-on pharmacist who made the big city feel smaller. A family practice physician who made house calls. A couple married for 44 years. These are some of the people just added to “Lost on the Frontline,” a special series from The Guardian and KHN that profiles health care workers who die of COVID-19. (5/15)