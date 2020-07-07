‘Needs To Happen Immediately’: Judges Press California Governor To Reduce Prison Populations
Over the weekend, four prisoners died at San Quentin, where there have been more than 1,500 confirmed infections. Other California news focuses on ICE detention facilities, rising hospitalizations, the Assembly's recess and closures of more businesses, among other things.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Pressure Rises For Newsom To Release More People From San Quentin, Other Prisons
As the coronavirus rages through California’s crowded state prisons, threatening those inside and straining community hospitals, pressure is building on Gov. Gavin Newsom to avert a wider public-health crisis by drastically cutting prison populations — including at San Quentin in Marin County, now home to one of the country’s biggest COVID-19 outbreaks. Since last week, two federal judges who monitor California’s prison complex, Kimberly J. Mueller of Sacramento and Jon S. Tigar of Oakland, have signaled that they are losing patience with the state’s handling of the pandemic. Both judges said in recent court filings that they may reconvene a special three-judge panel that has the power to order releases of incarcerated people. (Fagone and Cassidy, 7/6)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Legislators Call On Newsom To Stop Transferring Prisoners To ICE
Dozens of state legislators on Monday urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to halt the transfer of immigrants in local and state custody to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as officials face an alarming number of COVID-19 infections in these facilities. In a letter spearheaded by Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, more than 40 state Assembly members and senators called on Newsom to sign an executive order that would stop the transfer of immigrant inmates. They cited severe health risks and a high likelihood of transmission inside ICE facilities, where hundreds of detainees share small common areas and sleep in bunks just feet away from one another. (Sanchez, 7/6)
Reuters:
Hospitalizations Jump 50% In California As Coronavirus Infections Soar
New coronavirus cases soared in California over the July Fourth weekend, stressing some hospital systems and leading to the temporary closure of the state capitol building in Sacramento for deep cleaning, officials said on Monday. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased by 50% over the past two weeks to about 5,800, Governor Gavin Newsom said at a briefing. (Bernstein, 7/6)
The Hill:
California Assembly Indefinitely Postpones Session After Coronavirus Outbreak
California's state legislature announced Monday that it will remain in recess after five people who work in the Assembly, including one lawmaker, tested positive for the coronavirus, KCRA 3 reports. "The Assembly will remain in recess until further notice," Speaker Mark Rendon (D) said in a statement obtained by KCRA. "We have taken this decision, as we did in March, to protect members, staff and the public from exposure." (Bowden, 7/6)
The Hill:
California Tells Six Additional Counties To Close Indoor Businesses, All Bars
California on Monday told six more counties to close indoor operations for many businesses and all bars as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced during his press briefing that Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey and San Diego counties have been added to the list of those instructed to close bars and indoor operations for certain businesses. (Coleman, 7/6)