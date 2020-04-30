Neighbors Of States Lifting Restrictions Worry That They’ll Have To Deal With The Consequences

“That’s like having a peeing section in the swimming pool,” Jeffrey Duchin, a public health official in Seattle and King County of a state-by-state approach to lifting shutdown orders.

Stat: Reopening Some States Heightens The Risk Of Coronavirus Surges In Others

For all that’s still being discovered about the novel coronavirus, one thing was clear from the beginning: It moves. In just a few months, it sprinted around the world and left in its wake a trail of death, social paralysis, and economic ruin. Now, as some U.S. states start to lift pandemic-related restrictions on businesses and public spaces, there is a fear that infections will resurge in those places — and that if that happens, the virus won’t stay put. (Joseph, 4/30)

The Washington Post: Southern Governors Who Initially Downplayed Coronavirus Threat Ease Into Reopening Of Their States

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was criticized for not quickly closing his state down — and allowing spring breakers to party on beaches — as the novel coronavirus spread. Neighboring Alabama insisted that it did not face the same threat from the virus as other places did, as did Mississippi, whose governor insisted his state was "never going to be China." All three governors eventually issued stay-at-home orders as the number of coronavirus cases skyrocketed. And they are moving to reopen — much more slowly and methodically than other nearby states but in ways that take cues directly from President Trump. (Wootson and Craig, 4/29)

The New York Times: As Georgia Reopens, Virus Study Shows Black Residents May Bear Brunt

As Georgia reopens many businesses over objections from President Trump and others, a new study illustrates the high rates of coronavirus infection among black people in the state. The report, released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that more than four-fifths of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the study were black. They were not more likely than other groups to die from the disease or to require a ventilator. Still, of the 297 patients in the study whose race and ethnicity were known, 83.2 percent were black. (Waldstein, 4/30)

Reuters: Florida Moves To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown As Promising Treatment Emerges

The governor of Florida, among the last to lock down his state against the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, announced on Wednesday he would permit a limited economic reopening next week while leaving restraints intact for the dense greater-Miami area. (Fagenson and Resnick-Ault, 4/29)

NPR: Virus Outbreak Poses Political Challenge For Republican In Key Senate Race

In what could be one of the closest Senate races this fall, the coronavirus pandemic has scrambled some of the usual political lines. North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who's facing re-election to a second term, has found himself on the same side as the state's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper (who's also facing re-election) in backing the state's stay-at-home order. (Harrison, 4/30)

The Associated Press: Surf's Down In California: Governor Will Close Beaches

Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday after people thronged the seashore during a sweltering weekend despite his social distancing order that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a memo sent to police chiefs around the state. Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said it was sent to the group’s members Wednesday evening so they have time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday. (Beam and Dazio, 4/30)

Politico: California Teachers Resist Newsom’s ‘Unrealistic’ Call For July Start

California teachers unions are fighting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s suggestion that schools open this summer and making clear that they will have a say at the bargaining table. The unions say teachers were stunned by Newsom’s suggestion Tuesday that schools could reopen in July in an attempt to help reduce learning gaps caused by the coronavirus and allow parents to return to work in a greater capacity. (Mays, 4/29)

KQED: Bay Area Shelter-In-Place Orders Extended Through May 31

Regional shelter-in-place orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus have been extended through May 31, according to a joint press release from seven public health officials. This order applies to the six Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as the City of Berkeley, an independent public health jurisdiction. (Wiley, 4/29)

The Washington Post: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam To Allow Non-Emergency Doctor, Dentist Visits

Virginians will be able to resume non-emergency visits to the doctor, dentist or veterinarian later this week after Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state’s first rollback of restrictions since the coronavirus crisis began escalating in March. The news came Wednesday as the region’s leaders expanded efforts to fight the pandemic’s damage, with D.C. officials saying that restrictions and closures might need to be extended another three months under the “most stringent” scenario and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announcing that all nursing home residents and employees will be tested for the novel coronavirus. (Schneider, Portnoy, Vozzella and Nirappil, 4/29)

Houston Chronicle: Gov. Abbott Pushes Friday Reopening Even As Texas Misses Benchmarks Set By His Advisers

As he moves to reopen the state Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has cited data and science as his guiding lights. But Texas has yet to meet most of the benchmarks for easing restrictions set by Abbott's most prominent outside medical adviser. (Blackman, 4/29)

Des Moines Register: Coronavirus In Iowa: Reynolds Defends Reopening Process Despite Risk

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday defended her decision to loosen some restrictions on businesses and religious gatherings in Iowa despite a warning from researchers at the University of Iowa that doing so could lead to a second wave of cases. On Tuesday, the governor's office released a report it received last week from University of Iowa experts who warned against easing restrictions early. "Prevention measures should remain in place," the report said. "Without such measures being continued, a second wave of infections is likely." (Pfannenstiel and Gruber-Miller, 4/29)

The Hill: Majority Of Americans Support Another Two Weeks Of Lockdown: Poll

About three-quarters of Americans favor continuing shutdowns for another two weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus, compared to only about 10 percent who oppose doing so, according to a poll by Business Insider and SurveyMonkey. The poll, conducted April 28-29 among 1,099 respondents, found 50 percent strongly support at least another two weeks of social distancing measures, with another 25 percent saying they supported them. Six percent said they opposed continuing the measures, compared to 4 percent who were strongly opposed. A larger portion—14 percent—said they had no opinion. (Budryk, 4/29)

