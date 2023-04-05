Nevada Senate To Vote On Allowing Medically Assisted Death

A bill that would allow administration of prescription medicine to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives was approved by Nevada's Senate Health and Human Services Committee and is set for a state Senate vote. Also: Medicaid in Connecticut, food assistance and Medicaid in Iowa, and more.

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada Medically Assisted Death Bill Heads To Senate Vote

A bill to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with prescription medicine is headed to a vote in the state Senate, after a committee approved the legislation on Tuesday. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved the bill on a vote of 3-2, with Republican Senators Robin Titus, R-Wellington, and Jeff Stone, R-Henderson, voting against the amended bill’s passage. Titus is a physician. (Avery, 4/4)

On income and how it affects health care —

The CT Mirror: A CT Medicaid Program May See Its Strict Income Limits Increase

For Brenda Moore, Kimberly Roberts is more than a personal care aide. She’s a lifeline. Moore lives with vascular disease, heart problems and arthritis in her hips and knee, making it difficult for her to move around on her own. (Golvala, 4/5)

Iowa Public Radio: Iowans Weigh In On Proposed Changes To Food Assistance, Medicaid

Iowans weighed in at a Statehouse public hearing Tuesday on a bill that would change eligibility requirements for public assistance programs. The House of Representatives held the hearing on a Senate bill that would limit households seeking food assistance to a maximum of $15,000 in liquid assets and personal property. A primary home, a first car of any value, and a second car valued up to $10,000 would not be included in the asset test. (Sostaric, 4/4)

The Washington Post: Prince George's County Council Approves Universal Income Pilot

An effort to combat generational poverty and to foster economic mobility for residents living at or below the poverty line is coming to Prince George’s County. In an 8-0 vote, the self-styled “People’s Council” on Tuesday approved a $4 million pilot project that would guarantee basic income to qualifying participants, modeled after a Stockton, Calif., program that gave randomly chosen residents $500 a month over 24 months — with no strings attached. (Beachum, 4/4)

On the gun violence epidemic —

Politico: Move By Tennessee Republicans To Oust 3 Dem Lawmakers Startles State

The dustup began last week, when hundreds of protestors gathered at the capitol in Nashville to urge lawmakers to pass gun safety measures in the aftermath of a shooting at a local school that left three adults and three children dead. Amid the protests that leaked into the building, Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson led chants on the House floor in which they called on their colleagues to pass new gun laws. The lawmakers were aided by a bullhorn. Their stunt enraged Republicans, who promptly introduced resolutions calling for their removal, sparking further chaos on the House floor. (Crampton, 4/4)

On the housing crisis —

Los Angeles Times: Classical Music Is Driving Unhoused People Out Of An L.A. Metro Station

The music in the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro is not being played at fancy-cheese-shop levels: It clocks in at an average of 83 decibels on a handheld decibel meter, although during some string flourishes it peaks at 90 dB (depending on where in the station you’re standing, and your proximity to the speakers). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website puts decibel levels between 80 and 85 on par with gas-powered lawnmowers and leaf blowers, and notes that damage to hearing is possible after two hours of exposure. (Gelt, 4/4)

The Oregonian: Supportive Housing Complex With Resources For Black, Disabled Portlanders Opens In North Portland

Charles Coleman was living out of his car and paying for a membership at an inexpensive gym to simply access a shower before he was approved for a place at the new Hattie Redmond Apartments in North Portland. He was among the first residents who moved in when the new 60-unit supportive housing complex opened March 1. In all, 25 residents have begun living in the apartments, which serve people with disabilities exiting homelessness with a focus on helping members of the Black community. (Hayden, 4/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription