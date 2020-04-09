‘Never Seen Anything Like This’: Food Banks Face Unprecedented Number Of Hungry Americans

TV footage recently showed cars lined up on the interstate in Pittsburgh waiting in line for food assistance. That scene is typical of the rest of the country, and the industry isn't built to withstand the need, The New York Times reports. For the next six months, Feeding America, the nation’s largest network of food banks, has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall. In other news on food shortages, celebrity chefs pitch in to help out New York City and the District of Columbia.

The New York Times: Food Banks Are Overrun, As Coronavirus Surges Demand

In Omaha, a food pantry that typically serves as few as 100 people saw 900 show up on a single day. In Jonesboro, Ark., after a powerful tornado struck, a food bank received less than half the donations it expected because nervous families held on to what they had. And in Washington State and Louisiana, the National Guard has been called in to help pack food boxes and ensure that the distributions run smoothly. Demand for food assistance is rising at an extraordinary rate, just as the nation’s food banks are being struck by shortages of both donated food and volunteer workers. (Kulish, 4/8)

GMA: Day Of Hope: How To Help Food Banks On The Front Lines Of The COVID-19 Crisis

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 400,000 people and killed at least 13,000 in the United States so far. Another serious consequence of the outbreak: food insecurity. (Bernabe and Vollmayer, 4/9)

The Associated Press: Celeb Chefs Unite To Feed Hungry, Help Bleeding Restaurants

When Jose Andres first came to New York City, the wide-eyed sailor in the Spanish navy docked on West 30th Street full of ambition. Decades later, the award-winning chef has an upscale food hall on that very street and will serve 40,000 meals this week across the city where he built his dreams, and which is now the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus. Andres, whose restaurants in the United States include The Bazaar, Jaleo and the two Michelin-starred Somni, founded World Central Kitchen in 2010. It has served over 15 million meals worldwide after hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters. (Kennedy, 4/8)

The Washington Post: The Nationals And Jose Andres's World Central Kitchen Have Teamed Up To Feed Needy Communities

If there weren’t a deadly virus making the rounds, the Washington Nationals would have been wrapping up a home series with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, with a World Series banner flapping in the breeze somewhere in the outfield bleachers. Fans would have been lined up at concessions stands, waiting on their chili dogs and Shack burgers with a cold beer in hand. Life would’ve been grand in the nation’s capital. (Carman and Allen, 4/8)

The Associated Press: DC Activists Team Up To Feed The Needy Under Lockdown

A line begins forming as a van pulls into the parking lot of a senior living center in Southeast Washington. By the time the half-dozen masked volunteers set up the folding table and start pulling out plastic bags filled with fruits, vegetables and canned goods, about 15 people stretch down the block. (Khalil and Martin, 4/9)

