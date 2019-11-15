New 2020 Candidate Deval Patrick Could Have Health Care Achilles’ Heel In His Ties To Industry, Drug Companies

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick served on the boards of American Well Corp., a telemedicine company, and Global Blood Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical firm. His links to the health sector are unlikely to serve him well in an election where the industry often serve as the common enemy. In other news from the 2020 campaign trail: the "Medicare for All" debate, veteran suicides, and emergency preparedness.

The Wall Street Journal: Deval Patrick’s Ties To Health-Care Industry Could Be A Liability

Deval Patrick's ties to health-care and drug companies could make him a punching bag for Democratic candidates who support single-payer health care and criticize the pharmaceutical industry. Since leaving the governorship of Massachusetts in 2015, Patrick has served on the boards of American Well Corp., a telemedicine company, and Global Blood Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical firm. Patrick plans to leave both boards. American Well, which is private, has received significant investment from health insurance giants, including a $59.2 million investment from Allianz. It has signed partnerships with others including Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UnitedHealth Group Inc. (Rubin, 11/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Michigan Moderates Sense Jitters On Medicare For All

The Democratic Party’s internal dispute over Medicare for All has reached this battleground state, and so far, supporters of a single-payer health care system are finding a tough audience. Union members in this labor stronghold state have expressed unease with Medicare for All, fearing they would lose health benefits that were hard-won over years of negotiations. A survey of 600 likely voters commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber this summer found that a majority opposed a Medicare for All proposal that would eliminate private health insurance, as proposed by Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. (Armour and Jamerson, 11/14)

The Hill: 2020 Dems Put Focus On Stemming Veteran Suicides

Top Democrats running for president in 2020 are vowing to reduce veteran suicide rates by improving access to mental health care and making improvements to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The issue has received newfound attention on the campaign trail with former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg all releasing plans in recent weeks to address the issue. (Hellmann, 11/14)

Los Angeles Times: Sen. Kamala Harris Introduces Bill To Boost Towns' Wildfire Preparedness

California Sen. Kamala Harris introduced a bill Thursday that would set aside $1 billion each year to pay for better infrastructure, land-use and evacuation route planning in fire-prone communities. The proposed legislation would benefit cities and towns throughout the country, but especially those in California, where many communities are vulnerable and residents are struggling to adapt to longer and more intense fire seasons. (Phillips, 11/14)

