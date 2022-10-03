New $314M Mental Health Funding Targeted At Schools, Emergency Depts.
The new $314 million funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration is aimed at mental health professionals in schools and in emergency departments. Separately, Boise State Public Radio News reports that roughly $1 billion in federal grants will go to support student mental health.
ABC News:
Biden Admin Announces More Than $300M In Mental Health Funding In Part From Bipartisan Gun Bill
The Biden administration on Monday announced more than $300 million in new mental health funding, via awards and grants, with much of the money coming from the bipartisan anti-gun violence law passed this summer by Congress. (Jones II, 10/3)
Boise State Public Radio News:
Nearly $1 Billion Going To Help Student Mental, Emotional Health After Uvalde Shooting
Nearly $1 billion in new federal grants is poised to go to high-need schools to support students and their mental health. The grants come via the U.S. Department of Education's Stronger Connections program, funded by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was passed in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (Beck, 9/30)
In other mental health news —
Los Angeles Times:
Ketamine May Help Severely Depressed, Study Shows
Patients arriving at Dr. Philip O’Carroll’s Newport Beach office for their first ketamine treatment are in pain and often lost. They have visited other doctors, tried other solutions and are ready for what is considered a last resort. (Curwen, 10/2)
The Washington Post:
More States Are Allowing Children To Take Mental Health Days
With child mental health problems on the rise in the past few years, a growing number of states have adopted laws that let students take an excused absence if they feel anxious, depressed or need a day to “recharge.” A dozen states already have measures in place that allow kids to take off for mental health and not just physical health reasons. A handful of others are considering making similar changes to school absentee rules. (Atkins, 10/2)
The Baltimore Sun:
The Changing Landscape Of Mental Health Services In Baltimore: Diverting More Police Calls To Suicide Hotline
The man had a gun in one hand and his dog at his feet. He made one last call, dialing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to relay his final messages. To his girlfriend, just a goodbye. To his brother, a request to look after the dog. Two hours later, the man was still on the line — and starting to reconsider pulling the trigger. (Skene, 9/30)
KHN:
Mental Health Crisis Teams Aren’t Just For Cities Anymore
Jeff White knows what can happen when 911 dispatchers receive a call about someone who feels despondent or agitated. He experienced it repeatedly: The 911 operators dispatched police, who often took him to a hospital or jail. “They don’t know how to handle people like me,” said White, who struggles with depression and schizophrenia. “They just don’t. They’re just guessing.” (Leys and Zionts, 10/3)